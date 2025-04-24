News 9

Seoul boosts sinkhole monitoring

[Anchor]

As concerns over ground subsidence incidents grow, the Seoul city government has decided to strengthen underground detection by introducing a new ground subsidence monitoring network and to disclose the results.

They will also create a dedicated organization for underground space management and increase the budget for replacing aging pipelines.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.

[Report]

Underneath Yeongdong-daero in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, an excavator is tirelessly breaking rock and removing debris in a space 35 meters underground.

This is the Yeongdong-daero underground complex development site, known as the largest underground construction project in the country, with a budget of 1.7 trillion won.

A large-scale commercial facility will be developed along with subway, GTX lines, and a bus transfer center over a total distance of 1 kilometer.

To prevent recent incidents of ground subsidence, 1,400 measuring devices and over 200 CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the underground situation in real-time.

[Ha Chang-bong/Head of Yeongdong-daero Section 3 Supervision Team: "We are conducting video recordings of all work sites. Additionally, we are wearing body cameras...."]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also visited the Yeongdong-daero underground excavation site and announced plans to strengthen ground-penetrating radar (GPR) exploration.

Considering that GPR equipment can explore up to 2 meters underground, a new technology called the 'ground subsidence monitoring network' will be introduced, which can check up to 20 meters underground.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "We will ensure that large sinkhole incidents that may occur near large excavation sites can be predicted and managed 100% in advance...."]

The city of Seoul plans to conduct inspections once a month at sites where large excavations, such as the Yeongdong-daero underground or subway construction, are taking place and to disclose a so-called 'ground subsidence map.'

In addition, they will create a dedicated organization for underground space management and double the budget for replacing aging sewer pipes, which was previously set at 200 billion won.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

