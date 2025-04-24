Discussions on China’s PMZ structures

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 23), officials from South Korea and China met to focus on the issue of unauthorized structures installed by China in the West Sea.



Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who appeared at the National Assembly, stated that they are reviewing effective response measures, including proportional responses.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the details.



[Report]



Officials at the director level from both South Korea and China met today in Seoul in a closed-door session.



The meeting was to discuss marine cooperation, but the contentious issue was the unauthorized structures installed by China in the West Sea's provisional measures zone, PMZ.



China claims these are deep-sea salmon farming facilities, having installed the Sunlan No. 1 in 2018 and the Sunlan No. 2 last year. In 2022, they had installed structures using abandoned drilling lines, claiming them to be management facilities.



In February, there was a confrontation when our observation vessel was blocked by the Chinese Coast Guard when attempting to conduct a field investigation.



It is reported that during today's meeting, the government expressed concerns over China's installation of structures and urged for sincere measures.



In the National Assembly, there were criticisms of China's intentions, with calls for South Korea to also install structures.



[Hong Gi-won/Member of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/Democratic Party: "Even if it is for farming purposes, if there are many large structures, it could affect our claims of rights later, right?"]



[In Yo-han/Member of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/People Power Party: "Regarding the Chinese structures, I think we should also build structures for research purposes right across from them. What is your opinion, Minister?"]



Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stated that they are discussing response measures, including proportional responses.



[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "We are reviewing possibilities, economic utility, and various factors to determine what the most effective response is, and I do not want to make any premature assumptions."]



It is reported that China plans to increase its aquaculture facilities in the West Sea to 12, and voices calling for a firm response from our government are expected to grow louder.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



