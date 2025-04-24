동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The coffin of Pope Francis has been transported to St. Peter's Basilica and placed in the sanctuary.



As public mourning begins, a large crowd has gathered to say their final goodbyes to the Pope.



First, let's watch a report from our correspondent, Ahn Da-young, and then we will learn more about the mood in Vatican City.



[Report]



Pope Francis, leaving the Casa Santa Marta where he resided, is now in a wooden coffin.



In a solemn mood, the procession led by clergy first passed through the Martyrs' Square behind St. Peter's Basilica.



Then, slowly circling the basilica, the Pope arrived at the square where he met with the faithful every week.



Remembering the Pope's bright smile and waving hand, the crowd welcomed him with applause.



Pope Francis was placed in the center of St. Peter's Basilica, in the spot where he usually celebrated Mass.



[Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell: "May the late Pope Francis be welcomed into his eternal home..."]



Tens of thousands of people gathered to meet the Pope as quickly and closely as possible.



Each person expressed their final farewell to the Pope in their own way.



[Valentino/Mourner: "The Pope was a great inspiration, and I am sad he has left us. He was a remarkable person. Now there is a great void in the world."]



Starting today, for three days, anyone can meet the Pope at St. Peter's Basilica.



Following the funeral Mass on Saturday morning, the Pope will be transferred to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, his chosen burial place, to rest in peace.



[Anchor]



We will connect with our correspondent in Vatican City.



Ahn Da-young, how many mourners are visiting there?



[Reporter]



The doors of St. Peter's Basilica, which were closed for two days after the Pope's passing, have reopened.



Public mourning began about three hours ago.



Mourners from not only Italy but around the world have gathered, making it nearly impossible to find space in front of the basilica.



Security checks have also been significantly strengthened in preparation for any situation.



[Anchor]



While it is early, there is interest in who will be elected as the next Pope.



What candidates are being mentioned?



[Reporter]



Here in Italy, specific candidates for the next Pope are being discussed.



The largest daily newspaper in Italy has named 12 potential candidates for the next Pope, including Cardinal Yoo Heung-sik, the first Korean minister of the Vatican.



This newspaper introduced Cardinal Yoo as a figure seeking dialogue for peace and reconciliation.



The secret meeting to elect the next Pope, the conclave, is expected to take place in early May.



This has been Ahn Da-young reporting from Vatican City for KBS News.



