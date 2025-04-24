News 9

Pope Francis leaves behind $100

입력 2025.04.24 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Pope Francis practiced a life of poverty for the sake of the poor and marginalized.

He has served without a salary for 12 years since his papacy began.

After his passing, the wealth he left behind was just 100 dollars, which is about 100,000 won.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

Instead of the luxurious red shoes that symbolize the pope, he wore worn out black shoes...

The old iron cross instead of a gold one has become a small symbol that describes Pope Francis.

When he visited Korea, he also requested a small car instead of a state guest vehicle.

[Francis/Pope/2013: "It pains me to see clergy driving the latest cars. It is not right."]

The pope chose the name 'Francis' for his papal name, after the saint known as the patron of the poor, and he has practiced that commitment towards the lowly and marginalized.

[Francis/Pope/2013: "Saint 'Francis' was someone who cared for the poor. I truly wish for a church for the poor."]

The pope did not received salary during his 12 years of papacy.

He served without compensation.

He chose to stay at the Casa Santa Marta, a residence for priests, instead of the papal accommodations.

His famous declaration during a mass after his papacy began, "Saint Peter had no bank account," was also a sharp critique aimed at the church and clergy chasing after money.

[Yu Heung-sik/Cardinal: "Pope Francis sought to get closer to the poor and marginalized, not just in words but through actions."]

Pope Francis, who filled the hearts of the poor with his life, left behind 100 dollars in wealth.

That is less than 150,000 won.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pope Francis leaves behind $100
    • 입력 2025-04-24 01:07:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Pope Francis practiced a life of poverty for the sake of the poor and marginalized.

He has served without a salary for 12 years since his papacy began.

After his passing, the wealth he left behind was just 100 dollars, which is about 100,000 won.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

Instead of the luxurious red shoes that symbolize the pope, he wore worn out black shoes...

The old iron cross instead of a gold one has become a small symbol that describes Pope Francis.

When he visited Korea, he also requested a small car instead of a state guest vehicle.

[Francis/Pope/2013: "It pains me to see clergy driving the latest cars. It is not right."]

The pope chose the name 'Francis' for his papal name, after the saint known as the patron of the poor, and he has practiced that commitment towards the lowly and marginalized.

[Francis/Pope/2013: "Saint 'Francis' was someone who cared for the poor. I truly wish for a church for the poor."]

The pope did not received salary during his 12 years of papacy.

He served without compensation.

He chose to stay at the Casa Santa Marta, a residence for priests, instead of the papal accommodations.

His famous declaration during a mass after his papacy began, "Saint Peter had no bank account," was also a sharp critique aimed at the church and clergy chasing after money.

[Yu Heung-sik/Cardinal: "Pope Francis sought to get closer to the poor and marginalized, not just in words but through actions."]

Pope Francis, who filled the hearts of the poor with his life, left behind 100 dollars in wealth.

That is less than 150,000 won.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방
국민의힘 4강전 본격화…<br>‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점

국민의힘 4강전 본격화…‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점
“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…<br>윈윈 전략 통할까

“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…윈윈 전략 통할까
[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수

[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.