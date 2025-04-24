Pope Francis leaves behind $100

동영상 고정 취소

Pope Francis practiced a life of poverty for the sake of the poor and marginalized.



He has served without a salary for 12 years since his papacy began.



After his passing, the wealth he left behind was just 100 dollars, which is about 100,000 won.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



Instead of the luxurious red shoes that symbolize the pope, he wore worn out black shoes...



The old iron cross instead of a gold one has become a small symbol that describes Pope Francis.



When he visited Korea, he also requested a small car instead of a state guest vehicle.



[Francis/Pope/2013: "It pains me to see clergy driving the latest cars. It is not right."]



The pope chose the name 'Francis' for his papal name, after the saint known as the patron of the poor, and he has practiced that commitment towards the lowly and marginalized.



[Francis/Pope/2013: "Saint 'Francis' was someone who cared for the poor. I truly wish for a church for the poor."]



The pope did not received salary during his 12 years of papacy.



He served without compensation.



He chose to stay at the Casa Santa Marta, a residence for priests, instead of the papal accommodations.



His famous declaration during a mass after his papacy began, "Saint Peter had no bank account," was also a sharp critique aimed at the church and clergy chasing after money.



[Yu Heung-sik/Cardinal: "Pope Francis sought to get closer to the poor and marginalized, not just in words but through actions."]



Pope Francis, who filled the hearts of the poor with his life, left behind 100 dollars in wealth.



That is less than 150,000 won.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



