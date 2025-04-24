Court upholds fine for Cho Min

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Cho Min, the daughter of former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Jo Kuk, who was indicted on charges of university admissions fraud, has been sentenced to a fine of 10 million won in the second trial as well.



The court stated that the original ruling was justified and dismissed both the prosecution's and Cho's appeals.



This is Gong Min-kyung reporting.



[Report]



Cho Min, the daughter of former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Jo Kuk, is accused of submitting falsified documents when applying to medical graduate schools.



The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Cho to a fine of 10 million won for charges including the use of false documents and obstruction of business.



This is the same sentence as in the first trial.



The appellate court stated, "We carefully compared the legal principles and records of the original ruling and found it to be justified," and dismissed both the prosecution's and Cho's appeals.



[Cho Min/ Daughter of former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Jo Kuk: "(What do you think about today's verdict?)…. (Do you have plans to appeal?)…."]



Previously, Cho was indicted for obstructing the admissions process by submitting a falsely written self-introduction and a forged certificate of commendation from the president of Dongyang University to Seoul National University and Pusan National University.



In March of last year, the first trial court acknowledged most of Cho's charges, stating, "Cho's actions caused public distrust and gave a sense of disillusionment to the majority of people who work hard for a long time," and sentenced her to a fine of 10 million won.



Cho's mother, Jeong Kyung-shim, a former professor at Dongyang University who conspired with her, was paroled in September 2023 after her four-year prison sentence was confirmed, and her father, Jo Kuk, also had his two-year prison sentence confirmed in December last year, losing his parliamentary position and is currently incarcerated.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



