IMF sharply lowers S. Korea's growth

[Anchor]

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has sharply lowered South Korea's growth rate forecast for this year to 1%.

However, consumer spending is also a concern, just as much as growth.

For the past 20 years, consumption has been weaker than growth.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has investigated the reasons and solutions.

[Report]

The Grand Department Store in Ilsan closed last month.

When it opened 29 years ago, it was the top commercial area in Ilsan, but that is now a thing of the past.

[Nearby merchant: "(The main customer base) is all elderly people, and they come here to have a meal... (These days) everyone buys online."]

Goyang City has the largest population aged 65 and older among cities in Gyeonggi Province.

This factor also contributed to the closure.

When disposable income is at 100, those in their 30s spent about 68 last year, while those in their 40s spent around 74.

However, for those in their 60s, spending drops to 60.

As people age, they tend to reduce their consumption, and nowadays, the younger generation is following suit.

Compared to 20 years ago, it is evident that all age groups are spending less than before.

[Jung Gwon-hee/30s, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul: "I wonder how long I can work... Ultimately, I have to think about how to prepare assets to support myself before I die or get sick."]

There is a tendency to reduce consumption in the present in preparation for future retirement.

This is one of the reasons why domestic demand is deteriorating.

For the past 20 years, while GDP grew at an average of 4.1% annually, private consumption increased by only 3.0%.

In simple terms, people are not spending as much as they earn.

[Kim Mi-ru/KDI Research Fellow: "Even while earning money, because there is a long life ahead, people are inevitably in a situation where they have to save a lot."]

To revive consumption, it means that the issue of income after retirement must somehow be resolved.

KDI suggested that changing the wage structure and increasing re-employment after retirement could help expectations for a rebound in consumption.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

