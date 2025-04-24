Financial authorities report Sambu

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 23), the financial authorities reported the construction company 'Sambu Construction' to the prosecution over allegations of stock price manipulation.



They believe there are suspicions of unjust gains amounting to hundreds of billions of won, but the key figure involved in the Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation, who is also suspected to be entangled in this case, has been excluded from the investigation for now.



Park Chan reports.



[Report]



Sambu Construction is a mid-sized construction company focused on civil engineering.



It ranks around 70th in terms of contract volume.



In early 2023, there was sudden mention of participation in a Ukraine reconstruction project.



Following the typical 'theme stock' pattern, the stock price fluctuated wildly.



From around 1,000 won in May 2023, it surged to over 5,500 won during trading in July, nearly a fivefold increase.



The financial authorities confirmed that during this period, the former and current largest shareholders and the former CEO made hundreds of billions of won.



They reported to the prosecution that these individuals spread false information related to Ukraine and sold their stocks, alleging fraudulent trading practices.



They have kept their goal of completing the investigation by April.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/16th: "We are currently reviewing the parts raised in the National Assembly within the scope of our authority as much as possible."]



The individual who left a message saying 'Check Sambu tomorrow' before the stock price skyrocketed was former CEO Lee Jong-ho. Also a key figure in the Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation, he has been excluded from the list of those reported.



A financial authority official stated that they tracked the flow of funds of Mr. Lee and those around him but could not find any connection to Sambu Construction.



Mr. Lee also told KBS that he has not been investigated regarding the Sambu Construction case.



Mr. Lee has been sentenced to prison in the Deutsche Motors case, and there were suspicions that Kim Keon-hee was also involved with Sambu Construction.



Unless new evidence or testimony emerges, it seems unlikely that Mrs. Kim will be summoned regarding the Sambu Construction issue at this time.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



