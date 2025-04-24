News 9

Financial authorities report Sambu

입력 2025.04.24 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 23), the financial authorities reported the construction company 'Sambu Construction' to the prosecution over allegations of stock price manipulation.

They believe there are suspicions of unjust gains amounting to hundreds of billions of won, but the key figure involved in the Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation, who is also suspected to be entangled in this case, has been excluded from the investigation for now.

Park Chan reports.

[Report]

Sambu Construction is a mid-sized construction company focused on civil engineering.

It ranks around 70th in terms of contract volume.

In early 2023, there was sudden mention of participation in a Ukraine reconstruction project.

Following the typical 'theme stock' pattern, the stock price fluctuated wildly.

From around 1,000 won in May 2023, it surged to over 5,500 won during trading in July, nearly a fivefold increase.

The financial authorities confirmed that during this period, the former and current largest shareholders and the former CEO made hundreds of billions of won.

They reported to the prosecution that these individuals spread false information related to Ukraine and sold their stocks, alleging fraudulent trading practices.

They have kept their goal of completing the investigation by April.

[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/16th: "We are currently reviewing the parts raised in the National Assembly within the scope of our authority as much as possible."]

The individual who left a message saying 'Check Sambu tomorrow' before the stock price skyrocketed was former CEO Lee Jong-ho. Also a key figure in the Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation, he has been excluded from the list of those reported.

A financial authority official stated that they tracked the flow of funds of Mr. Lee and those around him but could not find any connection to Sambu Construction.

Mr. Lee also told KBS that he has not been investigated regarding the Sambu Construction case.

Mr. Lee has been sentenced to prison in the Deutsche Motors case, and there were suspicions that Kim Keon-hee was also involved with Sambu Construction.

Unless new evidence or testimony emerges, it seems unlikely that Mrs. Kim will be summoned regarding the Sambu Construction issue at this time.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Financial authorities report Sambu
    • 입력 2025-04-24 01:07:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 23), the financial authorities reported the construction company 'Sambu Construction' to the prosecution over allegations of stock price manipulation.

They believe there are suspicions of unjust gains amounting to hundreds of billions of won, but the key figure involved in the Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation, who is also suspected to be entangled in this case, has been excluded from the investigation for now.

Park Chan reports.

[Report]

Sambu Construction is a mid-sized construction company focused on civil engineering.

It ranks around 70th in terms of contract volume.

In early 2023, there was sudden mention of participation in a Ukraine reconstruction project.

Following the typical 'theme stock' pattern, the stock price fluctuated wildly.

From around 1,000 won in May 2023, it surged to over 5,500 won during trading in July, nearly a fivefold increase.

The financial authorities confirmed that during this period, the former and current largest shareholders and the former CEO made hundreds of billions of won.

They reported to the prosecution that these individuals spread false information related to Ukraine and sold their stocks, alleging fraudulent trading practices.

They have kept their goal of completing the investigation by April.

[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/16th: "We are currently reviewing the parts raised in the National Assembly within the scope of our authority as much as possible."]

The individual who left a message saying 'Check Sambu tomorrow' before the stock price skyrocketed was former CEO Lee Jong-ho. Also a key figure in the Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation, he has been excluded from the list of those reported.

A financial authority official stated that they tracked the flow of funds of Mr. Lee and those around him but could not find any connection to Sambu Construction.

Mr. Lee also told KBS that he has not been investigated regarding the Sambu Construction case.

Mr. Lee has been sentenced to prison in the Deutsche Motors case, and there were suspicions that Kim Keon-hee was also involved with Sambu Construction.

Unless new evidence or testimony emerges, it seems unlikely that Mrs. Kim will be summoned regarding the Sambu Construction issue at this time.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방
국민의힘 4강전 본격화…<br>‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점

국민의힘 4강전 본격화…‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점
“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…<br>윈윈 전략 통할까

“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…윈윈 전략 통할까
[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수

[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.