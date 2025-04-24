King Do-young returns from injury
[Anchor]
Finally, this player is coming back.
KIA's Kim Do-young, who was injured in the opening game, participated in a 2nd team game and hit a double.
Park Jumi reports from Hampyeong, where a large crowd gathered.
[Report]
Ahead of his first game in a month, Kim Do-young started with indoor training.
There were changes in Kim Do-young's appearance after the injury in the opening game, including taping on his left hamstring and a motto inscribed on his wrist.
However, Kim Do-young's skills remained just as we know them.
In the Futures League against Samsung, where several times more fans than usual gathered, he batted third and hit a double against Song Eun-beom, bringing in a run.
Kim Do-young, who had been expressionless throughout, finally smiled.
After successfully handling third base defense, he was substituted after the third inning.
Kim Do-young, who had been more frustrated than anyone due to the unexpected injury and KIA's early struggles, seemed lighter on his feet.
[Kim Do-young/KIA: "It was definitely fun to play. I didn't think about the injury at all and it felt good. We'll see in the first team game right away tomorrow. No, the day after tomorrow!"]
Among the fans who formed a line of nearly 200 meters, a young fan who successfully got an autograph cheered for Kim Do-young enthusiastically.
[Jung I-su/9 years old: "It was my wish to see him, and I'm glad I got to see him. Kim Do-young fighting!!"]
Kim Do-young plans to raise his senses with one more live batting session and is expected to make his return in a three-game series against LG as early as this weekend.
This is Park Jumi from KBS News.
