King Do-young returns from injury

[Anchor]



Finally, this player is coming back.



KIA's Kim Do-young, who was injured in the opening game, participated in a 2nd team game and hit a double.



Park Jumi reports from Hampyeong, where a large crowd gathered.



[Report]



Ahead of his first game in a month, Kim Do-young started with indoor training.



There were changes in Kim Do-young's appearance after the injury in the opening game, including taping on his left hamstring and a motto inscribed on his wrist.



However, Kim Do-young's skills remained just as we know them.



In the Futures League against Samsung, where several times more fans than usual gathered, he batted third and hit a double against Song Eun-beom, bringing in a run.



Kim Do-young, who had been expressionless throughout, finally smiled.



After successfully handling third base defense, he was substituted after the third inning.



Kim Do-young, who had been more frustrated than anyone due to the unexpected injury and KIA's early struggles, seemed lighter on his feet.



[Kim Do-young/KIA: "It was definitely fun to play. I didn't think about the injury at all and it felt good. We'll see in the first team game right away tomorrow. No, the day after tomorrow!"]



Among the fans who formed a line of nearly 200 meters, a young fan who successfully got an autograph cheered for Kim Do-young enthusiastically.



[Jung I-su/9 years old: "It was my wish to see him, and I'm glad I got to see him. Kim Do-young fighting!!"]



Kim Do-young plans to raise his senses with one more live batting session and is expected to make his return in a three-game series against LG as early as this weekend.



This is Park Jumi from KBS News.



