Choi Min-jung honored ‘Best Athlete’
입력 2025.04.24 (01:28)
Last season, the best athlete who shone in the South Korean ice skating scene was selected as Choi Min-jung, the triple gold medalist in short track at the Harbin Winter Asian Games.
After taking a year off, Choi Min-jung made a spectacular comeback last season.
Her win of three gold medals at the Harbin Winter Asian Games and a gold medal at the World Championships showed that she is still a world-class athlete.
Choi Min-jung will challenge for her third consecutive gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics next year.
[Choi Min-jung/Short Track National Team: "Many people have high expectations for my three-peat, and I am grateful for the opportunity to challenge such a record. If there is a possibility, I will do my best to achieve it."]
- Choi Min-jung honored ‘Best Athlete’
- 입력 2025-04-24 01:28:11
