Choi Min-jung honored ‘Best Athlete’

동영상 고정 취소

Last season, the best athlete who shone in the South Korean ice skating scene was selected as Choi Min-jung, the triple gold medalist in short track at the Harbin Winter Asian Games.



After taking a year off, Choi Min-jung made a spectacular comeback last season.



Her win of three gold medals at the Harbin Winter Asian Games and a gold medal at the World Championships showed that she is still a world-class athlete.



Choi Min-jung will challenge for her third consecutive gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics next year.



[Choi Min-jung/Short Track National Team: "Many people have high expectations for my three-peat, and I am grateful for the opportunity to challenge such a record. If there is a possibility, I will do my best to achieve it."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!