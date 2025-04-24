Im Sung-jae competes for 3rd victory

News 9

[Anchor]

The face of men's golf, Im Sung-jae, will participate in the Woori Financial Championship, which opens tomorrow, challenging for a record of three consecutive victories in the KPGA Tour for the first time in 26 years.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

Im Sung-jae formed a bond with the Woori Financial Championship in 2023, marking his first victory.

It was a dramatic comeback victory, overturning a five-shot deficit on the final day.

Last year, Im Sung-jae thrilled fans once again with another comeback drama, overturning a two-shot deficit.

The comeback king, Im Sung-jae, will compete in this year's tournament, which has moved to Seowon Valley, aiming for a third consecutive victory.

No player has won the same tournament three years in a row on the KPGA Tour since 1999, a span of 26 years.

[Im Sung-jae/CJ: "The last two victories were comeback wins on the final day, and maybe that's why the gallery seemed to enjoy it. I want to do my best and finish strong."]

Im Sung-jae finished tied for fifth at the Masters, surpassing the legendary Choi Kyung-ju to become the top Korean player in PGA Tour earnings.

[Im Sung-jae: "I had a good result at the Masters two weeks ago, so I'm happy right now. I hope many people come out to support me this year as well."]

With Im Sung-jae drawing in the gallery, it remains to be seen if he will write another drama of three consecutive victories in front of domestic fans.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

