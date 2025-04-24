News 9

[Exclusive] Shared equity mortgage incoming

입력 2025.04.24 (01:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A completely different type of mortgage loan will soon be available.

It is called a shared equity mortgage loan.

Instead of a loan, it allows for equity investment to purchase a home, meaning that with 180 million won, you can buy a house worth 1 billion won.

For more details, reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the exclusive report.

[Report]

The key to the shared equity mortgage loan is to change 'loan' into 'investment'.

Let's take a 1 billion won apartment as an example.

In a non-regulated area with a maximum loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 70%, you can borrow up to 700 million won and purchase it with 300 million won in cash.

This is a crucial factor in the continuous increase of household debt, and the shared equity mortgage aims to significantly reduce the need for loans.

The Korea Housing Finance Corporation will invest, rather than lend, up to 40%, or 400 million won.

The remaining 600 million won will be covered by the buyer.

In corporate terms, this is a 60-40 equity ratio, a joint investment.

The 600 million won needed by the buyer can also be financed through a mortgage loan up to 70%.

Ultimately, with 180 million won in cash, you can purchase a house worth 1 billion won.

[Kim Byeong-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission/Apr. 3: "Let's find a way for policy finance to be utilized in a manner that does not incur debt..."]

The maximum 40% means that the buyer is essentially living in a house owned by the government, so they must pay a usage fee.

The usage fee is a maximum of 2% per year on the investment amount.

If you received a 400 million won equity investment, you would need to pay 8 million won a year.

However, when selling the house, a settlement is required.

If the house price has increased, the profit will be shared according to the equity ratio.

Conversely, if it has decreased, the loss will be borne by the Korea Housing Finance Corporation.

There are no restrictions on the duration of residence, and if you have extra funds, you can increase your equity every two years.

However, not all apartments are eligible.

Only homes priced below 1 billion won in Seoul, 600 million won in Gyeonggi Province, and 400 million won in other regions will be allowed.

The government has selected 1,000 housing units for a pilot project and is preparing a maximum of 400 billion won in necessary funds.

The goal is to implement it in the second half of this year, but there is a possibility of adjustments after the presidential election.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Shared equity mortgage incoming
    • 입력 2025-04-24 01:36:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

A completely different type of mortgage loan will soon be available.

It is called a shared equity mortgage loan.

Instead of a loan, it allows for equity investment to purchase a home, meaning that with 180 million won, you can buy a house worth 1 billion won.

For more details, reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the exclusive report.

[Report]

The key to the shared equity mortgage loan is to change 'loan' into 'investment'.

Let's take a 1 billion won apartment as an example.

In a non-regulated area with a maximum loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 70%, you can borrow up to 700 million won and purchase it with 300 million won in cash.

This is a crucial factor in the continuous increase of household debt, and the shared equity mortgage aims to significantly reduce the need for loans.

The Korea Housing Finance Corporation will invest, rather than lend, up to 40%, or 400 million won.

The remaining 600 million won will be covered by the buyer.

In corporate terms, this is a 60-40 equity ratio, a joint investment.

The 600 million won needed by the buyer can also be financed through a mortgage loan up to 70%.

Ultimately, with 180 million won in cash, you can purchase a house worth 1 billion won.

[Kim Byeong-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission/Apr. 3: "Let's find a way for policy finance to be utilized in a manner that does not incur debt..."]

The maximum 40% means that the buyer is essentially living in a house owned by the government, so they must pay a usage fee.

The usage fee is a maximum of 2% per year on the investment amount.

If you received a 400 million won equity investment, you would need to pay 8 million won a year.

However, when selling the house, a settlement is required.

If the house price has increased, the profit will be shared according to the equity ratio.

Conversely, if it has decreased, the loss will be borne by the Korea Housing Finance Corporation.

There are no restrictions on the duration of residence, and if you have extra funds, you can increase your equity every two years.

However, not all apartments are eligible.

Only homes priced below 1 billion won in Seoul, 600 million won in Gyeonggi Province, and 400 million won in other regions will be allowed.

The government has selected 1,000 housing units for a pilot project and is preparing a maximum of 400 billion won in necessary funds.

The goal is to implement it in the second half of this year, but there is a possibility of adjustments after the presidential election.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방
국민의힘 4강전 본격화…<br>‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점

국민의힘 4강전 본격화…‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점
“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…<br>윈윈 전략 통할까

“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…윈윈 전략 통할까
[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수

[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.