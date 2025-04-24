Scattering ashes legalized

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



You may have seen scenes in dramas or movies where ashes are scattered in the mountains or the sea.



This is called "Sanbunjang."



As public cremation facilities across the country reach saturation, Sanbunjang has emerged as an alternative, but it seems there is still a long way to go before it becomes mainstream.



Reporter Lim Seo-young has the story.



[Report]



This is a public cemetery located on the outskirts of the city.



The indoor columbarium is filled with urns.



It can accommodate 11,000 urns, but less than 3% of the space remains.



[Hwang Ye-seok/Team Leader, Welfare Support Department, Chuncheon City Urban Corporation: "The columbarium reached full capacity four years ago. Since then, now about 300 spots are available after retrieval."]



About 350,000 people die each year, but the available space in public cremation facilities nationwide is around 700,000.



With a cremation rate of about 90% in the country, saturation is expected soon.



Sanbunjang is gaining attention as an alternative.



A serene Sanbunjang that looks like a park with trees planted, it does not require a separate columbarium since the cremated ashes are scattered in nature.



[Kim Ho/Senior Citizen Facilities Team Leader, Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province: "It is being recognized as an alternative that can solve space constraints and help reduce the financial burden on bereaved families."]



Although it was legalized earlier this year, there are many hurdles to overcome.



Residents' opposition due to concerns about environmental pollution, such as groundwater contamination, is significant, and there is also considerable resistance from bereaved families who want to remember their loved ones but cannot install gravestones, etc.



[Lee Jeong-seon/Professor, Department of Funeral Service, Eulji University: "There is no specific model for Sanbunjang. There is a lack of specificity regarding how to design the area and what methods to use."]



The government has decided to support 70% of the costs for establishing public Sanbunjang areas to expand their use, but so far, only one local government has applied.



This is KBS News, Lim Seo-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!