Korean teen joins Feyenoord

A nearly unknown high school student, not affiliated with the K League, has achieved the remarkable feat of advancing to the European stage.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young met with Bae Seung-kyun, who has joined the prestigious Dutch club Feyenoord and will be playing alongside Hwang In-beom.



[Report]



With clean ball control and concise finishing.



Plus, dribbling that easily breaks through side defenders.



This player, reminiscent of Andres Iniesta, is an 18-year-old high school student.



["Hello. I am Bae Seung-kyun, a 3rd-year midfielder wearing number 10 at Boin High School."]



Feyenoord Rotterdam, which recognized Bae Seung-kyun's talent in domestic competitions, sent a love call first, and after a local entrance test, he surprisingly succeeded in signing a first-team contract earlier this month.



It is unusual for a regular high school student, not a professional player, to head directly to Europe.



[Bae Seung-kyun/Boin High: "Seeing that my parents are happy, I feel really proud, and it feels surreal to be able to go to a team I only saw in games."]



He says it feels like a 'dream' to be able to step onto the stage of international football matches that he only watched on TV.



["When I was young, I liked Manchester United. (If you had to choose between Manchester United and Feyenoord?) Feyenoord!"]



A banner has been hung in front of the school gate, and juniors are asking for autographs.



His close friends from the soccer team, who shaved their heads together to support him, also sent their enthusiastic encouragement.



[Han Jun-young/Boin High: "Congratulations! I will work hard to stand in the same position, so please wait a little."]



["Seung-kyun, fighting! (Fighting!)"]



Like his senior Hwang In-beom, with whom he will play on same team, Bae Seung-kyun expressed his determination to make his name widely known.



[Bae Seung-kyun/Boin High: "I will learn a lot from him and listen well, so please watch over me. I will work hard at Feyenoord and become a player who can definitely participate in matches, so please keep an eye on me until the end."]



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



