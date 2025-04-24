Korean rice heads to Japan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As rice prices soar in Japan, our rice has started to be exported.



We are currently worried about having an excess of rice, so can increasing exports be a solution?



Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the story.



[Report]



A Korean supermarket in Tokyo, Japan.



They are selling rice produced in Haenam, Jeollanam-do Province.



The price is about 9,000 won per kg.



This is roughly double the market price in our country, but it is slightly cheaper than Japanese rice.



[Korean supermarket employee in Japan: "(Is it selling well?) I noticed today that there isn't much left, so it seems to be selling better than other rice."]



Japan imposes a tariff of 341 yen per kg based on weight when importing rice, and with rice prices nearly doubling in a year, the proportion of tariffs has decreased.



For our country, which cultivates rice similar to Japan, there is now a possibility to target the market.



[Kim Sang-gil/NH Nonghyup Trade Executive: "Rice is sold for 1,000 yen per kg, and out of that, 341 yen is only about 34%. Compared to the past, the market's reaction to tariffs seems to have dulled a bit."]



Our rice is being exported not only to Japan but also to the United States and Europe.



Among the 130,000 tons of rice exported last year, the actual rice exports, excluding aid, reached about 8,700 tons, marking the highest level ever.



However, the amount of imported rice exceeds 450,000 tons, which is more than fifty times the export volume.



This is due to the mandatory import quantity stipulated in WTO negotiations.



Every year, more than 200,000 tons of rice remain surplus.



With the current export scale, it is difficult to resolve the oversupply.



Accordingly, the government has decided to reduce rice production by about 10% starting this year.



However, with recent comments from U.S. President Trump directly targeting our rice tariffs, there are concerns about additional import pressure.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!