Drug charges for lawmaker’s son

[Anchor]

The son of People Power Party lawmaker Lee Cheol-kyu, who is facing charges of marijuana use, was arrested today (Apr. 23).

The court issued a detention warrant for Mr. Lee, citing concerns of flight.

Shin Ji-soo reports.

[Report]

A man dressed in a short-sleeve shirt exits the courthouse.

Mr. Lee, the son of People Power Party lawmaker Lee Cheol-kyu, underwent a substantive examination of the detention warrant for charges including marijuana use.

[Mr. Lee/son of Lee Cheol-kyu: "(A positive test for marijuana was found, do you admit to the charges?)..."]

The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant for Mr. Lee, stating, "There are concerns of flight."

Previously, in October of last year, Mr. Lee was apprehended by the police while searching for hidden liquid marijuana in a flower bed in a residential area near Gangnam Station.

Although Mr. Lee tested negative in a preliminary drug test conducted immediately after his arrest, a subsequent detailed examination by the National Forensic Service revealed a positive result for marijuana, leading to additional charges of marijuana use.

It is known that Mr. Lee had previously been referred to the prosecution on marijuana charges but was not indicted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lee's wife, who was in the vehicle at the time of the crime, and accomplice Mr. Jeong, as well as the supplier who attempted to provide marijuana to them, have all tested positive for marijuana and are under police investigation.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.

