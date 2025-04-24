Social benefits of daily exercise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is the final segment of our special sports week reports for the month of April.



The term "O-un-wan," meaning "Today’s workout completed!" reflects the growing trend of people exercising whenever they can these days.



However, participation in exercise varies by region and income, making it an important task to bridge this gap.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has more.



[Report]



Yu Jae-jin, an office worker in his 20s, makes it a point to grab his racket after work on weekdays and on weekends.



[Yu Jae-jin/Office Worker: "I work from 9 AM to 5 PM, and I usually play tennis from 7 PM to 10 PM. I participate in club activities about 2 to 3 times a week and consistently take lessons twice a week."]



The so-called "Ounwan," or "Today’s workout completed," is trending not only among the younger generation who are active on social media but also among middle-aged and older adults who are health-conscious.



Currently, the national average for participation in recreational sports more than twice a week is 49.5%.



However, when looking at it by region, only large cities with a high number of sports facilities and good accessibility exceed 50%, while mid-sized cities stand at 47.4% and rural areas at 49.1%, which is somewhat lower.



The gap based on income level is even more serious; when income is divided into five brackets, there is a difference of about 9 years in healthy life expectancy between the highest and lowest income groups.



Ultimately, reducing the disparities in region and income is the core of recreational sports policy. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is focusing on comprehensive sports welfare through programs like "Sports Vouchers" for vulnerable groups and "Tuntun Money," which provides incentives for exercise.



[Yu In-chon/Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "We can reduce social indirect costs. Health, as well as various other challenging social issues, can be addressed through sports policy."]



The medical cost savings from consistent exercise amount to 400,000 won per person annually.



Making it easy for everyone to participate in recreational sports can be a way to reduce social costs and conflicts.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



