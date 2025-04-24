[News Today] Ex-Pres. Moon indicted for alleged bribery

입력 2025-04-24 16:06:32 수정 2025-04-24 16:07:22 News Today





[LEAD]

Prosecutors investigating the alleged preferential hiring of former President Moon Jae-in's ex-son-in-law, have now indicted the former president.



[REPORT]

In connection with the alleged preferential hiring of his ex-son-in-law at an airline, prosecutors have indicted former President Moon Jae-in on bribery charges, making him stand trial.



The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office indicted the former president without detention on charges of receiving bribes.



Former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, founder of Eastar Jet, was also indicted without detention for giving bribes and breaching managerial duties.



Prosecutors decided not to indict the former president's daughter and ex-son-in-law surnamed Seo.



Seo is found to have received 217 million won or over 150,000 U.S. dollars from Thai Eastar Jet in the name of salary and other benefits from August 2018 to March 2020.



Prosecutors believe that Moon received financial gains, since he had ceased giving financial support to his daughter and son-in-law after Seo got a job at the Thailand-based budget carrier.



In response, the Democratic Party commented that the indictment is nothing more than a move to insult the former president and damage the Democratic Party by any means.