[News Today] ‘2+2’ Trade talks with U.S. tonight

'2+2' Trade talks with U.S. tonight

[LEAD]

Top trade officials from South Korea and the United States are set to meet tonight at 9 p.m. Korea time. One of the key challenges for Seoul tonight will be bringing down the steep U.S. tariffs on automobiles.



[REPORT]

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy. Ahn Duk-geun has arrived in Washington in what is his third visit to the country since President Donald Trump took office.



He arrived together with the first vice industry minister in charge of automotive affairs.



Ahn said the aim of the negotiations is to have U.S. reciprocal tariff lifted and vowed to swiftly resolve the current situation where auto-related firms in particular were facing a direct blow.



Ahn Duk-geun / Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy

The 25% tariff on autos currently in place is a serious concern in bilateral trade. We'll try to resolve this matter with speed.



Through the trade talks, the Seoul government is expected to request lower tariffs on specific goods while proposing cooperation in areas of shipbuilding and energy.



It is also preparing against the U.S. possibly exerting pressure by bringing up issues such as beef imports and defense cost-sharing.



South Korea believes security matters such as defense payments are separate from economy and trade but Washington wants a one-stop agreement that comprehensively covers tariffs, industrial and security issues.



Karoline Leavitt / White House press secretary

There were 18 proposals on paper that have been presented to our trade team. We are negotiating on behalf of the American worker.



The so-called two plus two trade talks begins at 9 p.m. Thursday Korea time.



Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will lead the talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.