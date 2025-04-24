News Today

[News Today] Future feels uncertain…Spending stops

입력 2025.04.24 (16:06) 수정 2025.04.24 (16:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We reported yesterday how the IMF cut South Korea's growth forecast to just one percent this year. But something is falling behind even more than growth, rate of consumption. For the past 20 years, not a single year has seen consumption outpace growth. Here's why.

[REPORT]
Grand Department Store in Ilsan closed down last month.

When it opened 29 years ago, the department store was the busiest commercial area in Ilsan. But the glory days are all in the past now.

Merchant /
The main customer base is all elderly women. They come and have a meal downstairs. All shopping is done online these days.

Among cities and counties in Gyeonggi-do Province, Goyang City has the largest population aged 65 or older.

This is one factor fueling the shutdown of the department store.

If the disposable income was 100, those in their 30s or younger spent 68 last year. Those in their 40s spent about 74.

But consumption expenditure by those in their 60s fell to 60.

People tend to reduce spending as they get older.

A similar phenomenon is observed among younger consumers.

Compared to 20 years ago, the belt-tightening trend is evident across all age groups.

Cho Geon-hee / Seoul resident (in his 30s)
How longer can I work? I am concerned about how to build sufficient asset before I get ill or die.

The trend of reducing spending in preparation for future retirement plans.

This is one of the factors that weaken domestic consumption.

Over the past 20 years until last year, private consumption increased 3 percent when GDP grew about 4.1 percent annually.

Simply put, Korean consumers are reluctant to spend as much as they earn.

Kim Mi-ru / Korea Development Institute
Even when they earn money, they have to save a large portion of earnings, planning for the long later years.

This highlights the need to address and resolve the issue of post-retirement income by all means in order to boost consumption.

The Korea Development Institute says that consumption can rebound when the seniority-based salary pay structure is overhauled and the re-hiring of retirees increases.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Future feels uncertain…Spending stops
    • 입력 2025-04-24 16:06:42
    • 수정2025-04-24 16:07:42
    News Today

[LEAD]
We reported yesterday how the IMF cut South Korea's growth forecast to just one percent this year. But something is falling behind even more than growth, rate of consumption. For the past 20 years, not a single year has seen consumption outpace growth. Here's why.

[REPORT]
Grand Department Store in Ilsan closed down last month.

When it opened 29 years ago, the department store was the busiest commercial area in Ilsan. But the glory days are all in the past now.

Merchant /
The main customer base is all elderly women. They come and have a meal downstairs. All shopping is done online these days.

Among cities and counties in Gyeonggi-do Province, Goyang City has the largest population aged 65 or older.

This is one factor fueling the shutdown of the department store.

If the disposable income was 100, those in their 30s or younger spent 68 last year. Those in their 40s spent about 74.

But consumption expenditure by those in their 60s fell to 60.

People tend to reduce spending as they get older.

A similar phenomenon is observed among younger consumers.

Compared to 20 years ago, the belt-tightening trend is evident across all age groups.

Cho Geon-hee / Seoul resident (in his 30s)
How longer can I work? I am concerned about how to build sufficient asset before I get ill or die.

The trend of reducing spending in preparation for future retirement plans.

This is one of the factors that weaken domestic consumption.

Over the past 20 years until last year, private consumption increased 3 percent when GDP grew about 4.1 percent annually.

Simply put, Korean consumers are reluctant to spend as much as they earn.

Kim Mi-ru / Korea Development Institute
Even when they earn money, they have to save a large portion of earnings, planning for the long later years.

This highlights the need to address and resolve the issue of post-retirement income by all means in order to boost consumption.

The Korea Development Institute says that consumption can rebound when the seniority-based salary pay structure is overhauled and the re-hiring of retirees increases.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 ‘2+2 협상’…“상호관세·자동차 피해 해소 목표”

오늘 ‘2+2 협상’…“상호관세·자동차 피해 해소 목표”
한덕수 대행 시정연설…민주당 ‘고성’, 국민의힘 ‘박수’

한덕수 대행 시정연설…민주당 ‘고성’, 국민의힘 ‘박수’
[단독] 검찰, ‘공천개입 의혹’<br> 구상찬 전 의원 등 참고인 조사

[단독] 검찰, ‘공천개입 의혹’ 구상찬 전 의원 등 참고인 조사
민주당 주자들, 일제히 호남행 …국민의힘 2차 경선 TV토론

민주당 주자들, 일제히 호남행 …국민의힘 2차 경선 TV토론
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.