[News Today] Future feels uncertain…Spending stops

We reported yesterday how the IMF cut South Korea's growth forecast to just one percent this year. But something is falling behind even more than growth, rate of consumption. For the past 20 years, not a single year has seen consumption outpace growth. Here's why.



Grand Department Store in Ilsan closed down last month.



When it opened 29 years ago, the department store was the busiest commercial area in Ilsan. But the glory days are all in the past now.



The main customer base is all elderly women. They come and have a meal downstairs. All shopping is done online these days.



Among cities and counties in Gyeonggi-do Province, Goyang City has the largest population aged 65 or older.



This is one factor fueling the shutdown of the department store.



If the disposable income was 100, those in their 30s or younger spent 68 last year. Those in their 40s spent about 74.



But consumption expenditure by those in their 60s fell to 60.



People tend to reduce spending as they get older.



A similar phenomenon is observed among younger consumers.



Compared to 20 years ago, the belt-tightening trend is evident across all age groups.



Cho Geon-hee / Seoul resident (in his 30s)

How longer can I work? I am concerned about how to build sufficient asset before I get ill or die.



The trend of reducing spending in preparation for future retirement plans.



This is one of the factors that weaken domestic consumption.



Over the past 20 years until last year, private consumption increased 3 percent when GDP grew about 4.1 percent annually.



Simply put, Korean consumers are reluctant to spend as much as they earn.



Kim Mi-ru / Korea Development Institute

Even when they earn money, they have to save a large portion of earnings, planning for the long later years.



This highlights the need to address and resolve the issue of post-retirement income by all means in order to boost consumption.



The Korea Development Institute says that consumption can rebound when the seniority-based salary pay structure is overhauled and the re-hiring of retirees increases.