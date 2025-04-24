[News Today] Random stabbing leaves 1 dead

News Today

[LEAD]
A tragic incident unfolded in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu District in Seoul two days ago, where a man in his thirties attacked two women he's never met before with a knife inside a supermarket. One victim, a woman in her sixties, later died in hospital.

[REPORT]
In front of a grocery store in Gangbuk-gu District in Seoul, a man in a hospital gown casually walks away while talking on the phone.

A police car arrives shortly and officers chase him down.

Armed with a baton and a shield, the police officers surround the man before arresting him.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on April 22nd.

A man in his thirties suddenly wielded a knife at two women he had never met before inside a supermarket.

Witness / (VOICE MODIFIED)
She was leaving after buying eggs when the man stabbed her. She fell right away.

By the time police arrived at the scene, a badly injured woman had collapsed in
front of the store.

The woman in her sixties, one of the two victims, was transported to a hospital
but she died some time later.

Witness / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The victim collapsed but the suspect was nonchalant. He was standing near a utility pole and told people to go away.

The police found out that the suspect had consumed alcohol displayed on the store shelf and then tore open a knife from the packaging before swinging it at the victims.

Immediately after the attack, he hid the knife on the stand and left the store. Then, he called the police to report the crime himself.

Witness / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I looked inside and the knife was placed between the ripped snack packs.

The unexpected random stabbing incident left nearby merchants in fear.

Merchant / (VOICE MODIFIED)
They say they keep seeing images of the crime. Hard to forget. My next door merchant was here shortly but soon left.

The police have requested an arrest warrant for the murder suspect and are investigating his motive.

