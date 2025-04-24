[News Today] “Excavations leading up to sinkhole”
[LEAD]
A massive sinkhole in Seoul’s Gangdong-gu District may be linked to unauthorized excavation. KBS has uncovered that digging far exceeded official guidelines, and continued even after cracks were reported nearby.
[REPORT]
Under the site of a sinkhole with a diameter of 20 meters, construction was ongoing for the extension of Seoul subway line 9.
This is a work sheet for the construction obtained by KBS.
It shows a 3.2 meter tunnel was excavated in a single day on March 4, which is 20 days before the sinkhole incident.
According to the design plan, the allowed excavation distance at one time is 0.8 meters in this section.
The actual digging surpassed the guideline by four fold.
Lee Chan-woo / Korean Society of Social Environment in Construction
A 3.2 m distance is impossible if due engineering procedures were followed.
Excavation resumed even before reinforced concrete had time to become firm, causing ground subsidence.
A 3.2 meter excavation in a span of one day even had an impact on ground conditions.
A gas station in the area filed a report on March 6 about detecting cracks but the excavation work exceeding guidelines continued on six more occasions, eventually leading to the sinkhole opening up.
A work log dated March 12 indicates record of a construction taking place to block water from flowing into the tunnel.
That could have been seen as a sign of a pipeline rupture but the excavation again, continued.
In response, the company managing the build said that excavation was carried out in consultation with onsite supervision and it was not a reckless construction. As for the water blockage, the builder said it was a preemptive measure against a potential leak.
The Seoul city government which commissioned the construction said that as investigation is ongoing, the exact cause of the incident can be determined when the probe results are out.
