[News Today] Cat adoption center marks one-year

입력 2025-04-24





[LEAD]

Gyeonggi-do Province's cat adoption center, the first built by a metropolitan city road authority, is nearing its first anniversary. Over 120 cats have found new families since its opening.



[REPORT]

A brick building that resembles a mother cat cuddling her kittens.



This is a cat shelter and adoption facility run by Gyeonggi-do Province.



A family is here to adopt a cat.



Before adoption, they receive online education and then meet with a counselor.



Then they acquaint themselves with the cat first before welcoming the new member to the family.



This small creature must have endured a hard life on the streets.



The cat slowly lets down his guard as well.



Choi Ye-rim / Seoul resident (Adopted a stray cat)

The procedure is there to make us think twice, instill responsibility. The center also monitors the cats' health or dietary habits before adoption.



Marking the first anniversary of its opening next month, the center recently welcomed new additions.



They are five kittens that have just opened their eyes.



A pregnant cat that was brought here after repeated abandonment and dissolution of adoption has given birth to these kittens.



A total of 127 cats were adopted from this center and many more are waiting to find new families.