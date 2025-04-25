DP candidates vie for Honam support

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We bring you news on the presidential election.



The candidates for the Democratic Party's primary have all rushed to Honam ahead of the announcement of the primary results this weekend.



Each candidate has presented their own industrial development pledges.



They all voiced agreement on the need to include the spirit of May 18 in the preamble of the constitution.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited Honam for a two-day, one-night schedule, first headed to Saemangeum in North Jeolla Province.



He announced plans to establish an energy highway along the west coast by 2030 to transmit offshore wind power to major industrial areas and to expand RE100 industrial complexes.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "If we make good use of the infinite natural energies in rural areas and coastal spaces, we can create jobs and drive local development."]



He promised an economic revival era for the Honam region through AI, future mobility, and the financial industry.



Candidate Kim Kyung-soo, who returned to Honam after two days, visited Mokpo, Muan, and Suncheon in succession.



He pledged an annual autonomous budget of 5 trillion won for the Gwangju-Jeonnam mega city and promised to develop Gwangju into an AI-centered hub.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "If the numerous pledges made by presidential candidates during the election were realized, would Honam, Jeonnam, and Mokpo look like this now?"]



Candidate Kim Dong-yeon, also on a two-day, one-night schedule in Honam, proposed securing 400 trillion won for climate industry development and outlined a plan for a renewable energy belt in the Honam region.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will deliver clear results in building a renewable energy cluster that has lost momentum due to the Yoon Suk Yeol government's nuclear power policy."]



The three candidates promised in unison to include the spirit of May 18 in the constitution's preamble.



The primary in Honam, where support for the Democratic Party is strong, is drawing attention not only for the vote share but also for the voter turnout, which was reported to be lower than in previous rounds on the first day.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



