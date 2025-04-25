News 9

Goal to remove reciprocal tariffs

입력 2025.04.25 (00:29)

[Anchor]

Our government aims to eliminate reciprocal tariffs and quickly resolve the item-specific tariffs imposed on automobiles.

However, rather than rushing to achieve results, our strategy is to proceed cautiously with consultations with the United States.

Next, we have reporter Park Kyung-jun.

[Report]

The most urgent issue is the 25% item-specific tariff imposed on automobiles since the 3rd.

Automobiles are the top export item to the U.S., with exports amounting to $34.7 billion last year, but by the 20th of this month, exports of passenger cars to the U.S. have already dropped by over 20%.

[Ahn Deok-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "In the case of automobiles, it is causing significant problems in trade with the U.S., so we aim to resolve it as quickly as possible..."]

It is expected that the government will emphasize the large-scale investment plans of our companies and propose measures to relax safety standards for U.S. cars, similar to what Japan has previously discussed.

The government aims to eliminate the reciprocal tariffs that have been postponed until July as well.

Instead, it plans to propose cooperation in shipbuilding and energy to the U.S.
But the demands from the U.S. are expected to be much broader.

The U.S. initiated the 2+2 consultation format.

This indicates a push for a fast and comprehensive negotiation agreement.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/Bloomberg TV Interview/14th: "I think there will be advantage to our allies, especially in a first-mover advantage. Usually the first person that makes a deal gets the best deal."]

There are possibilities that demands will range from expanding beef imports to currency issues and adjustments to defense cost-sharing.

The government has repeatedly emphasized careful negotiations.

[Choi Sang-mok/Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy/22nd: "We are listening to the interests of the U.S. side..."]

[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs/Yesterday: "I want to emphasize that we have no intention of rushing."]

To achieve results, some suggest that it is part of the negotiation strategy to first listen to the U.S. position and then adjust the pace of progress slowly rather than laying out our cards first.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

