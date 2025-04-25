News 9

Korea-U.S. begin tariff talks

[Anchor]

Trade negotiations with the United States have begun.

The delegations from South Korea and the U.S. are sitting down together in Washington, D.C.

This meeting is an important opportunity to discuss not only tariff issues but also the direction of economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

Well, Yes, let's go directly to the scene.

Reporter Kim Kyung-soo! The scheduled start time was 9 o'clock, right?

They must have just exchanged greetings.

[Reporter]

Yes, just a moment ago, our government delegation entered the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

After a brief greeting with the U.S. delegation, they are now sitting at the negotiation table and preparing for serious discussions.

From our side, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun are attending, while the U.S. side is represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and USTR representative Jamieson Greer.

Today’s meeting is expected to be exploratory in nature, setting the agenda for future negotiations and determining the scope and schedule of discussions.

Our government has sent a delegation of over 50 members.

This is a precautionary measure in anticipation of the U.S. side bringing up non-tariff barriers in various sectors, including automobiles, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

[Anchor]

Last week, when negotiating with Japan, President Trump made an unexpected appearance.

It seems he is not here today.

[Reporter]

The Department of the Treasury is just across the street from the White House.

So there were speculations that President Trump might make a brief appearance, but there has been no news so far.

Our delegation has been prepared for the possibility of President Trump showing up and has organized various demands from the U.S. side into scenarios, preparing responses accordingly.

Since this is the first official meeting, it is unlikely that there will be a definitive conclusion today, such as a specific percentage for South Korean tariffs.

The purpose of today’s discussions, as stated by our government, is to hear directly from the U.S. side and to present preliminary opinions in response.

Today’s meeting is expected to last about an hour.

This has been reported from Washington.

