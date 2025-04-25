News 9

Is PPP distancing itself from Yoon?

[Anchor]

In a speech broadcast ahead of the presidential election, sharp criticism was directed at former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the pro-Yoon faction during the People Power Party's policy address.

This has led to interpretations that the People Power Party is distancing itself from former President Yoon.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the story.

[Report]

Yoon Hee-sook is the head of the People Power Party's think tank, the Yeouido Institute.

She directly criticized the behavior of the pro-Yoon faction during former President Yoon's administration.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Head of the Yeouido Institute of the People Power Party: "They forcibly ousted two party leaders while keeping a close watch on the president's mood..."]

She apologized, acknowledging that politics aligned with power led to disastrous results including the imposition of martial law.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Head of the Yeouido Institute of the People Power Party: "The party was seen as weak, so the president likely did not inform the party in advance about the martial law plan."]

She expressed frustration towards former President Yoon, who claimed he "returned victorious" upon returning to his residence, and even teared up.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Head of the Yeouido Institute of the People Power Party: "I don't know what he thinks he won, but what remains in the party is deep despair and the public's indifference."]

While there have been calls for some members to leave the party, this is the first time criticism of former President Yoon has emerged in a speech representing the party since the impeachment.

It has been reported that there was some communication with the party leadership regarding the direction of the speech, leading to analyses that the party may be starting to distance itself from former President Yoon ahead of the election.

The pro-Yoon faction lawmakers, who were the targets of the criticism, refrained from making official responses.

While there were voices saying it was a "personal opinion" and that "Director Yoon has always been critical," there were also positive evaluations stating it was "not bad, but rather constructive criticism."

Director Yoon emphasized that the opposition party, which has paralyzed the government through repeated impeachments, is also not free from the responsibility of martial law, and that the next president should be a constitutional president who corrects the abnormalities.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

