Former President Moon indicted

[Anchor]



Former President Moon Jae-in's former son-in-law has been accused of receiving preferential treatment in hiring at Thai Eastar Jet, and the prosecution has indicted former President Moon on charges of bribery.



In response to the sudden indictment, former President Moon's side has expressed that it is absurd and ridiculous, and political disputes have intensified.



An Seung-gil reports.



[Report]



The prosecution has raised issues regarding the fact that former President Moon Jae-in's former son-in-law, Mr. Seo, was hired as an executive at Thai Eastar Jet without any experience in the aviation industry.



From the time of his employment in August 2018 until March 2020, Mr. Seo received over 210 million won in salary and other payments.



The prosecution determined that former President Moon, who had been providing living expenses to his daughter and her husband, had cut off this support around that time, concluding that he gained economic benefits equivalent to that amount.



In particular, the prosecution emphasized that the key issue in bribery cases involving the president is whether a comprehensive quid pro quo relationship exists, citing the Supreme Court's guilty verdicts against former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak as examples.



Additionally, the prosecution has also indicted former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, the founder of Eastar Jet, on charges of bribery.



However, they announced that they would exercise discretion in prosecuting the couple, Mr. Seo and his wife, Moon's daughter, by suspending their indictment.



As news of the indictment broke, there was a clash between the prosecution and former President Moon's side regarding the guarantee of the right to defense.



The prosecution pointed out that former President Moon was uncooperative with the investigation, while Moon's legal team countered that they were not even given the opportunity to exercise their right to make a statement or to refute, calling it a "lightning-fast indictment."



Reactions from the political sphere, including those from former President Moon's side, were sharply divided.



[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party lawmaker: "(Former President Moon) is facing an absurd and ridiculous indictment, and it cannot be seen as anything other than a retaliatory indictment against the indictment and impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol."]



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party floor leader: "I do not know the facts, but I understand that the prosecution has made a judgment based on law and principles."]



The Jeonju District Prosecutor's Office has submitted the indictment to the Seoul Central District Court, and the trial is expected to take place in Seoul.



KBS News An Seung-gil.



