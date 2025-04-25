News 9

Will Han run for president?

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo visited a rental housing site in Incheon after his state of the nation address.

Amid ongoing speculation about his presidential candidacy, interpretations are gaining traction that he has effectively solidified his intention to run, as he has been engaged in external schedules for over ten days.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

Today (Apr. 24), he remained tight-lipped about his presidential candidacy.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "(Do you have plans to run for president?) You are working hard. Thank you for your efforts."]

The first stop after the state of the nation address was a rental housing project site in Incheon.

This rental housing charges a daily rent of 1,000 won, and Acting President Han emphasized the importance of stabilizing youth housing as a measure against low birth rates.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "(The competition ratio for rental housing is) 7.36 to 1 is truly remarkable; I believe it is a popular and necessary policy for our country."]

A Prime Minister's Office official stated, "This schedule has been planned for several months," adding, "He has always been interested in housing supply issues," but there are interpretations in the political arena suggesting that the series of public schedules may be aimed at his presidential candidacy.

Just looking at the past ten days of his schedule, it closely resembles the activities of a presidential candidate.

On the 15th, he visited the Kia Motors plant in Gwangju, and the next day, he went to the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan.

Additionally, he had a lunch with police officers on-site, attended a large church service, conducted interviews with foreign media, and visited military bases.

Notably, Hong Joon-pyo and Han Dong-hoon, candidates from the People Power Party who were previously negative about Han's candidacy, have shifted their stance towards unification with him, which is worth noting.

There is an analysis that suggests Han's shift towards a candidacy may be accepted as a given.

If Han does announce his candidacy, it is expected to happen at the upcoming Cabinet meeting on the 29th.

This is because the deadline for public officials to resign for the presidential candidacy is on the 4th of next month, making it the last Cabinet meeting before that date.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

