Fire rescue drill at subway station

[Anchor]

As large underground structures increase, various accidents such as ground subsidence and construction site collapses are occurring.

What should we do if a fire breaks out in the GTX located 8 floors underground?

Let's take a look at the training situation that took place today (Apr. 24).

Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

[“Assuming multiple casualties due to a fire in the subway train on the 8th basement level.”]

People rush out of the subway station.

Soon after, fire trucks arrive, and firefighters enter the station.

[“Five people will enter. Five people entering!”]

In a situation filled with smoke, they place a flashlight at the entrance and also prepare a 'light line' that emits light in dark areas.

Upon reaching deep underground, they begin firefighting while rescuing fallen individuals.

They also assist citizens who have fallen on the escalator while evacuating in haste.

[“Response level 2, response level 2 has been issued.”]

As the situation escalates to a medium-sized disaster, rescue dogs are deployed to search for victims.

Equipment that transmits real-time video of the underground situation was also utilized.

Soldiers also participate in rescuing citizens, and medical personnel take action based on the severity of injuries.

[“Please move the emergency patient to the red tent.”]

A total of 404 personnel and 57 vehicles from 26 organizations participated in this training.

As underground accidents such as ground subsidence and construction site collapses have been occurring recently, training was conducted at the subway station in preparation for such incidents.

Daegok Station, which is used by over 40,000 people daily, has the GTX-A platform located 8 floors underground, at a depth of 55 meters.

[Kim Gi-sang/Firefighter/Gyeonggi Northern Fire and Disaster Department: “In a real situation, I think the psychological pressure from being underground would be significant. Lower your body, and use your clothing or handkerchief to cover your mouth and nose, and follow the evacuation lights…”]

The fire authorities stated that they will improve the issues identified during this training.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

