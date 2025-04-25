Trump's inconsistency on tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has aggressively pushed China as he launched the tariff war.



He described China as "stealing from the U.S." and "an abuser," stating that the U.S. has been deceived and used, asserting that there would be "no exceptions, no exemptions, no compromises" for China.



China has not backed down, and the U.S. and China have been racing towards each other like two oncoming vehicles.



However, President Trump has recently changed his tone.



He stated that he would "treat China very well" and that "tariff rates will be significantly lowered," suggesting that the tariff rate on China, which was raised to 145%, could be reduced.



This has been interpreted as the U.S. sending negotiation signals towards China, even amid mockery that "Trump is scared."



However, China remains firm.



Our correspondent Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



President Trump mentioned that he would soon set new tariff rates, including for China.



He also stated that he is talking to China every day.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "That (tariff adjustments) will happen I'd say over the next couple of weeks. Wouldn't you say? I think so. Over the next 2 to 3 weeks, we'll be setting the number."]



This statement came after reports that the tariff rate on China could be lowered to 50-65%.



There was also a mention from the Treasury Secretary that the current tariff rates between the two countries are effectively at a level that halts trade.



The analysis suggests that this apparent retreat is ultimately due to market conditions.



There were appeals from the retail industry that if goods cannot be imported from China, shelves could be completely empty.



However, Trump's signals remain mixed.



While he stated that he would directly adjust the tariff rates if negotiations do not take place, he also said that the U.S. would not unilaterally lower them.



China's stance is also strong.



Trump's claim of negotiating daily was dismissed as fake news, and they convened the UN Security Council to strongly criticize the U.S.



[Fu Cong/Chinese Ambassador to the UN: "Essentially, tariffs are used as a means to overturn the existing international trade order. U.S. interests are prioritized over the public interest of the international community."]



President Trump also mentioned that he is considering exempting some tariffs on auto parts, but the market does not seem pleased.



There are concerns that the sudden change in direction lacks consistency.



This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!