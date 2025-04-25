News 9

SKT reports hacking belatedly

입력 2025.04.25 (00:29)

[Anchor]

It has been determined that SK Telecom reported the hacking of SIM card-related information later than regulations allow.

They were supposed to report it within 24 hours, but it took almost 36 hours to do so.

Although specific damages have not yet been confirmed, consumers are feeling anxious.

Woo Jeong-hwa reports.

[Report]

SKT detected an anomaly in their system around 6:10 PM on April 18, and confirmed the hacking incident about five hours later at 11:20 PM on the same day.

According to regulations, SKT was required to report such incidents to the authorities within 24 hours of detecting the anomaly, but they did not do so.

SKT reported to the Korea Internet & Security Agency at 4:46 PM on April 20, which was about 45 hours after the anomaly was detected.

This is a violation of the Information and Communications Network Act.

[SKT Official: "The process of confirming the minimum necessary information for reporting took longer than expected... However, there was no intention of deliberate delay at all."]

A joint investigation team has been formed, but aside from the fact that SIM card information, which serves as an identification for mobile phones, has been leaked, the circumstances of the incident and the scale of the damage have not been determined.

The most concerning issue is the secondary damage that could arise from the misuse of the stolen SIM information. In response, SKT is providing a 'SIM Protection Service' for subscribers free of charge.

Additionally, starting today (Apr. 24), they are also informing users of budget phones using the SKT network about related services via text messages and other means.

The problem lies with the elderly users among budget phone users who may not be adept at using smartphones.

SKT has urged the elderly to subscribe to the protection service as soon as they check their messages on their smartphones.

They also explained that by directly calling the customer service centers operated by each budget phone provider, users can receive information about the 'SIM Protection Service.'

This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.

우정화
우정화 기자

