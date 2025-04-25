News 9

Can DeepSeek resume service?

입력 2025.04.25 (00:41)

[Anchor]

In January, China's DeepSeek caused a sensation with its low-cost, high-performance AI technology.

It immediately took the top spot in the domestic app market, threatening ChatGPT.

However, the glory did not last long.

It was due to controversies over personal information leaks.

Issues arose from collecting items that other AI services do not, and transferring user information abroad without consent.

The government and public institutions subsequently banned its use, and DeepSeek ultimately had to suspend its download service.

Two months later, the government's inspection results on DeepSeek have been released.

Reporter Kang Na-ru has the story.

[Report]

This is an app market where you can download smartphone apps.

The top free app is ChatGPT, but you cannot find DeepSeek, which was created in China.

This is because downloads were suspended amid growing controversies over personal information leaks in February.

Following about two months of inspections, it was confirmed that DeepSeek transferred user information to four companies in China and the United States without consent.

One of these companies is an affiliate of ByteDance, the operator of TikTok, and DeepSeek sent the commands inputted by users in the AI chat window to this company.

The Personal Information Protection Commission has recommended that DeepSeek immediately destroy this information that has been transferred abroad.

[Nam Seok/Director of Investigation Coordination at the Personal Information Protection Commission: "We believe that the decision to resume service will be made once they accept and implement the corrective order. So, the representatives mentioned that they would resume services soon once the corrections are made...."]

Within 60 days, DeepSeek must inform our government of the results, and it seems that DeepSeek will decide on the level of compliance and the timing of service resumption accordingly.

[Choi Kyung-jin/Professor of Law at Gachon University: "It is important to deliver a clear warning message that companies should not overlook the importance of 'personal information' or 'data privacy'...."]

Additionally, DeepSeek emphasized that it has not actually collected the 'keystroke patterns' that have been criticized for excessive data collection and will not do so in the future.

However, it remains uncertain whether mere non-binding corrective recommendations will completely quell users' doubts about DeepSeek.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

