Appraisals for luxury properties

[Anchor]

High-priced apartments or houses have low transaction volumes, making it difficult to accurately determine their market value.

As a result, the market value of large high-priced apartments is often assessed too low, leading to a phenomenon where they pay less tax than smaller apartments.

A significant number of high-priced apartments that reported absurdly low prices have been caught by the National Tax Service's appraisal.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

The Shindongah Villa in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

This is a large apartment starting from a minimum of 183㎡.

The reported price for a 226㎡ unit in this apartment is 2 billion won.

This is 100 million won lower than the reported price of an approximately 49㎡ apartment in the vicinity.

Even within the same complex, there are cases where the reported price of larger units is lower.

The reported price for a 108㎡ Hyuhdai apartment in Apgujeong is 2.3 billion won, while the reported price for an 80㎡ apartment was 3 billion won.

Naturally, if the reported price is low, the inheritance and gift taxes will also be lower.

This is the so-called 'tax inversion' phenomenon.

For ultra-high-priced single-family homes or large apartments, taxes are levied based on the reported price submitted by the taxpayer.

This is due to the lack of transaction cases, making it difficult to verify the market price.

[Kim Boong-sang/Local Real Estate Agent: "The 62-pyeong (204㎡) market price is not being formed normally. There are no transaction cases at all."]

To correct this inversion phenomenon, the National Tax Service has expanded its appraisals, which were previously limited to small buildings, to residential real estate as well.

In just the first quarter of this year, 75 cases were appraised.

Until last year, there were about 180 cases per year.

This year alone, an additional 120 billion won in taxes has been collected.

[Lee Sang-geol/Director of Inheritance and Gift Tax Division, National Tax Service: "Based on past performance and the effects of voluntary reporting, we estimate an increase in tax revenue of about 10 trillion won."]

As this policy became known, the number of taxpayers voluntarily reporting high-priced real estate at appraisal values increased by 12%.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

