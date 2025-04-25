PPP candidates' one-on-one debates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The candidates for the People Power Party's primary engaged in one-on-one debates.



Kim Moon-soo faced off against Han Dong-hoon, and Ahn Cheol-soo debated Kim Moon-soo, with differing views on martial law and impeachment.



Candidate Hong Joon-pyo stated that he would unify if acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo runs.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon candidates



The key issue of the debate was indeed 'martial law and impeachment.'



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "The responsibility and the beginning of it lies with our candidate Han Dong-hoon…."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Even if my father imposed illegal martial law, I would have stopped it."]



The debate continued,



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "You said martial law is not unconstitutional?"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Martial law itself is not unconstitutional."]



There was also tension regarding their relationship with former President Yoon.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I made you the chair of the emergency response committee and such..."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Public office is not a personal gift or possession…"]



Opinions also diverged on unification with acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Whether it's Han Duck-soo or Kim Duck-soo, we must unite to defeat Lee Jae-myung."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I don't think getting too far ahead and pushing in that direction is helpful."]



In the subsequent debate between Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Moon-soo, their positions on impeachment were starkly different.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "You need to sincerely apologize to cross the river of impeachment…"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Didn't things come to this because you impeached your own party member, President Yoon Suk Yeol?"]



The issue of election fraud also continued.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "If we had won the last local elections, is that also election fraud?"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "If there is even a single vote that could be fraudulent, we should raise concerns and correct it."]



Their thoughts on unification with Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also differed.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "There are many other complicated issues, so…."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "It's about gathering as many anti-Lee Jae-myung forces as possible."]



Today (Apr. 24), candidate Hong Joon-pyo, who did not participate in the debate, advocated for a 'big tent' that includes acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and candidate Lee Jun-seok.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I want to be a melting pot that resolves conflicts for national unity and embraces all political forces."]



His position against Han Duck-soo's candidacy has changed.



The Reform Party has drawn the line, stating that they will not join the 'insurrection tent.'



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



