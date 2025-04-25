News 9

PPP candidates' one-on-one debates

[Anchor]

The candidates for the People Power Party's primary engaged in one-on-one debates.

Kim Moon-soo faced off against Han Dong-hoon, and Ahn Cheol-soo debated Kim Moon-soo, with differing views on martial law and impeachment.

Candidate Hong Joon-pyo stated that he would unify if acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo runs.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon candidates

The key issue of the debate was indeed 'martial law and impeachment.'

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "The responsibility and the beginning of it lies with our candidate Han Dong-hoon…."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Even if my father imposed illegal martial law, I would have stopped it."]

The debate continued,

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "You said martial law is not unconstitutional?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Martial law itself is not unconstitutional."]

There was also tension regarding their relationship with former President Yoon.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I made you the chair of the emergency response committee and such..."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Public office is not a personal gift or possession…"]

Opinions also diverged on unification with acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Whether it's Han Duck-soo or Kim Duck-soo, we must unite to defeat Lee Jae-myung."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I don't think getting too far ahead and pushing in that direction is helpful."]

In the subsequent debate between Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Moon-soo, their positions on impeachment were starkly different.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "You need to sincerely apologize to cross the river of impeachment…"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Didn't things come to this because you impeached your own party member, President Yoon Suk Yeol?"]

The issue of election fraud also continued.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "If we had won the last local elections, is that also election fraud?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "If there is even a single vote that could be fraudulent, we should raise concerns and correct it."]

Their thoughts on unification with Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also differed.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "There are many other complicated issues, so…."]

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "It's about gathering as many anti-Lee Jae-myung forces as possible."]

Today (Apr. 24), candidate Hong Joon-pyo, who did not participate in the debate, advocated for a 'big tent' that includes acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and candidate Lee Jun-seok.

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I want to be a melting pot that resolves conflicts for national unity and embraces all political forces."]

His position against Han Duck-soo's candidacy has changed.

The Reform Party has drawn the line, stating that they will not join the 'insurrection tent.'

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


