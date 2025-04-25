News 9

Acting leader makes budget speech

입력 2025.04.25 (01:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo delivered a policy speech in the National Assembly, which marks it the first time for an acting leader to do so in 46 years.

He urged the swift passage of the government's supplementary budget plan for the recovery of people's livelihoods, but the reactions from each party were mixed with jeers and applause, and a major commotion erupted right after the speech following a remark by the National Assembly Speaker.

Kim Cheong-yoon reports.

[Report]

A policy speech by an acting leader in 46 years.

As acting President Han Duck-soo took the podium, jeers erupted,

["Resign, acting leader of rebellion! Resign!"]

Some lawmakers immediately walked out.

Acting President Han urged the National Assembly to quickly approve the supplementary budget, stating that it is urgent for the recovery of people's livelihoods.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We need immediate practical support to alleviate the burden on small business owners and vulnerable groups."]

The People Power Party responded with applause, while the Democratic Party remained silent, which led to more jeers.

["Resign! Resign!"]

Right after the speech, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik asked acting President Han to wait,

["I cannot help but say a word."]

The People Power Party strongly protested,

["What are you doing!"]

The Democratic Party also protested, and the hall was filled with loud voices.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "Please distinguish well between what needs to be done and what should not be done, such as the nomination of constitutional court judges."]

Acting President Han listened to all the remarks and then left the main assembly hall.

The Democratic Party described acting President Han's policy speech as a "12 trillion won presidential game" and demanded an increase in the supplementary budget plan.

The People Power Party emphasized that they cannot miss the golden time for the recovery of people's livelihoods and stressed the need to process the supplementary budget within this month.

This was the first policy speech by an acting leader since Choi Kyu-ha in 1979. There were no prior conversations with the Speaker, and acting President Han was seated in the main assembly hall before the lawmakers entered, following the protocol of the Prime Minister.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Acting leader makes budget speech
    • 입력 2025-04-25 01:22:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo delivered a policy speech in the National Assembly, which marks it the first time for an acting leader to do so in 46 years.

He urged the swift passage of the government's supplementary budget plan for the recovery of people's livelihoods, but the reactions from each party were mixed with jeers and applause, and a major commotion erupted right after the speech following a remark by the National Assembly Speaker.

Kim Cheong-yoon reports.

[Report]

A policy speech by an acting leader in 46 years.

As acting President Han Duck-soo took the podium, jeers erupted,

["Resign, acting leader of rebellion! Resign!"]

Some lawmakers immediately walked out.

Acting President Han urged the National Assembly to quickly approve the supplementary budget, stating that it is urgent for the recovery of people's livelihoods.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We need immediate practical support to alleviate the burden on small business owners and vulnerable groups."]

The People Power Party responded with applause, while the Democratic Party remained silent, which led to more jeers.

["Resign! Resign!"]

Right after the speech, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik asked acting President Han to wait,

["I cannot help but say a word."]

The People Power Party strongly protested,

["What are you doing!"]

The Democratic Party also protested, and the hall was filled with loud voices.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "Please distinguish well between what needs to be done and what should not be done, such as the nomination of constitutional court judges."]

Acting President Han listened to all the remarks and then left the main assembly hall.

The Democratic Party described acting President Han's policy speech as a "12 trillion won presidential game" and demanded an increase in the supplementary budget plan.

The People Power Party emphasized that they cannot miss the golden time for the recovery of people's livelihoods and stressed the need to process the supplementary budget within this month.

This was the first policy speech by an acting leader since Choi Kyu-ha in 1979. There were no prior conversations with the Speaker, and acting President Han was seated in the main assembly hall before the lawmakers entered, following the protocol of the Prime Minister.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 고위급 관세 협의 종료…이 시각 워싱턴

한미 고위급 관세 협의 종료…이 시각 워싱턴
민주당 후보들, 호남 민심 잡기 경쟁…“경제 부흥” “5·18 정신 헌법에”

민주당 후보들, 호남 민심 잡기 경쟁…“경제 부흥” “5·18 정신 헌법에”
김문수vs한동훈, 안철수vs김문수…계엄·탄핵 격돌

김문수vs한동훈, 안철수vs김문수…계엄·탄핵 격돌
‘이재명 재판’ 이틀 만에 ‘2차 심리’…6-3-“3” 지켜질까

‘이재명 재판’ 이틀 만에 ‘2차 심리’…6-3-“3” 지켜질까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.