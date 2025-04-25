Acting leader makes budget speech

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Han Duck-soo delivered a policy speech in the National Assembly, which marks it the first time for an acting leader to do so in 46 years.



He urged the swift passage of the government's supplementary budget plan for the recovery of people's livelihoods, but the reactions from each party were mixed with jeers and applause, and a major commotion erupted right after the speech following a remark by the National Assembly Speaker.



Kim Cheong-yoon reports.



[Report]



A policy speech by an acting leader in 46 years.



As acting President Han Duck-soo took the podium, jeers erupted,



["Resign, acting leader of rebellion! Resign!"]



Some lawmakers immediately walked out.



Acting President Han urged the National Assembly to quickly approve the supplementary budget, stating that it is urgent for the recovery of people's livelihoods.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We need immediate practical support to alleviate the burden on small business owners and vulnerable groups."]



The People Power Party responded with applause, while the Democratic Party remained silent, which led to more jeers.



["Resign! Resign!"]



Right after the speech, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik asked acting President Han to wait,



["I cannot help but say a word."]



The People Power Party strongly protested,



["What are you doing!"]



The Democratic Party also protested, and the hall was filled with loud voices.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "Please distinguish well between what needs to be done and what should not be done, such as the nomination of constitutional court judges."]



Acting President Han listened to all the remarks and then left the main assembly hall.



The Democratic Party described acting President Han's policy speech as a "12 trillion won presidential game" and demanded an increase in the supplementary budget plan.



The People Power Party emphasized that they cannot miss the golden time for the recovery of people's livelihoods and stressed the need to process the supplementary budget within this month.



This was the first policy speech by an acting leader since Choi Kyu-ha in 1979. There were no prior conversations with the Speaker, and acting President Han was seated in the main assembly hall before the lawmakers entered, following the protocol of the Prime Minister.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.



