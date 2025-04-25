Lotte Giants vs. Dosan Bears

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Saturday is for baseball!



This week's matchup is the Lotte team led by manager Kim Tae-hyung and the Doosan Bears under Lee Seung-yup in the Jamsil series.



There is a statistic called the Pythagorean winning percentage devised by baseball statistician Bill James, and today we will take a look at this statistic.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.



[Report]



The name Pythagorean winning percentage reminds us of the Pythagorean theorem in mathematics; it is a formula that calculates expected winning percentage using runs scored and runs allowed.



The calculation method involves dividing the square of runs scored by the sum of the squares of runs scored and runs allowed.



Contrary to the current standings, this statistic shows Doosan ahead of Lotte.



Lotte's actual winning percentage is higher than the Pythagorean winning percentage, while Doosan's is the opposite.



This could be interpreted as Doosan being weak in close games and lacking luck,



and we look forward to whether manager Lee Seung-yup's strategies can change the situation.



Now, let's check the win-loss predictions from two commentators and four baseball reporters in a best-of-four format.



First, reflecting the current performance, both commentators chose Lotte.



Commentator Jeon Jun-ho predicted Lotte's lineup would have the upper hand in a hitting contest, while commentator Cha Woo-chan evaluated that Lotte has the advantage in offensive power and balance between pitching and hitting.



What about the predictions from KBS baseball reporters?



It was a tight 2 to 2 tie.



Reporters Ha Mu-rim and Jeong Hyun-sook positively assessed Lotte's morale and hitting form, as well as the return of Son Ho-young and Yoon Dong-hee from injury.



On the other hand, reporters Lee Moo-hyung and Park Joo-mi placed their hopes on the resilience of Doosan's core lineup, including Kim Jae-hwan, and identified the ability of both teams' table setters to create opportunities as the biggest variable.



Lotte is expected to start Davidson, Park Jin, and Na Kyun-an, while Doosan is expected to start Choi Won-jun, Jack Logg, and Choi Seung-yong, making the performance of the traded players a point of interest.



Jeong Min-jae, who moved from Doosan to Lotte, is performing with a batting average over .400, and Jeong Cheol-won is taking on the role of a bullpen workhorse.



Meanwhile, Kim Min-seok, who switched from Lotte to Doosan, has yet to make a significant impact, and it will be interesting to see if this time will be different.



The Saturday game between Lotte and Doosan will feature the popular duo of Lee Dong-geun and Park Yong-taek, with special guest appearance by popular trot singer Lee Chan-won, promising a broadcast experience like never before.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!