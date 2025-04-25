Lee Ji-hyun takes Go Master title

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, Lee Ji-hyun, 9th dan, defeated the world number one Shin Jin-seo, 9th dan, in the Go Master Championship and reached the top.



32-year-old Lee Ji-hyun has shown remarkable improvement this year, and there is said to be a secret behind her resurgence.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee met with her.



[Report]



The final match of the Go Master Championship between Shin Jin-seo, 9th dan, and Lee Ji-hyun, 9th dan.



A complete victory for Shin Jin-seo was expected, but the winner was Lee Ji-hyun.



Defeating Shin Jin-seo, known as the "human AI," is considered a significant upset in the current Go community.



[Lee Ji-hyun/9th dan: "I am really happy, and since my opponent is the world number one, I think a small miracle happened in my life."]



32-year-old Lee Ji-hyun has a career record of 559 wins and 257 losses, with a win rate of about 65%, but this year she has achieved an impressive 23 wins and 4 losses, resulting in a staggering 85% win rate.



At an age when the aging curve typically begins in the Go community, she is making headlines with her so-called resurgence myth.



Although she has a record of 5 wins and 12 losses against the "absolute powerhouse" Shin Jin-seo, she has actually outperformed him in their last four matches with 3 wins and 1 loss.



When asked about the secret behind her remarkable progress, she gave an unexpected answer.



[Lee Ji-hyun/9th dan: "I thought I just needed to study Go without any plan, but these days, I focus on my mental state outside of Go and play with a relaxed mind!"]



Specifically, she emphasized that exercise, reading, and positive self-affirmation have helped improve her skills.



Recently inspired by the Go movie "Victory," and as a fan of the professional baseball team Hanwha, Lee Ji-hyun is now enjoying her journey as she aims for a new dream of conquering international competitions beyond Korea.



This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!