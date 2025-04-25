News 9

Lee Ji-hyun takes Go Master title

입력 2025.04.25 (02:01)

[Anchor]

Recently, Lee Ji-hyun, 9th dan, defeated the world number one Shin Jin-seo, 9th dan, in the Go Master Championship and reached the top.

32-year-old Lee Ji-hyun has shown remarkable improvement this year, and there is said to be a secret behind her resurgence.

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee met with her.

[Report]

The final match of the Go Master Championship between Shin Jin-seo, 9th dan, and Lee Ji-hyun, 9th dan.

A complete victory for Shin Jin-seo was expected, but the winner was Lee Ji-hyun.

Defeating Shin Jin-seo, known as the "human AI," is considered a significant upset in the current Go community.

[Lee Ji-hyun/9th dan: "I am really happy, and since my opponent is the world number one, I think a small miracle happened in my life."]

32-year-old Lee Ji-hyun has a career record of 559 wins and 257 losses, with a win rate of about 65%, but this year she has achieved an impressive 23 wins and 4 losses, resulting in a staggering 85% win rate.

At an age when the aging curve typically begins in the Go community, she is making headlines with her so-called resurgence myth.

Although she has a record of 5 wins and 12 losses against the "absolute powerhouse" Shin Jin-seo, she has actually outperformed him in their last four matches with 3 wins and 1 loss.

When asked about the secret behind her remarkable progress, she gave an unexpected answer.

[Lee Ji-hyun/9th dan: "I thought I just needed to study Go without any plan, but these days, I focus on my mental state outside of Go and play with a relaxed mind!"]

Specifically, she emphasized that exercise, reading, and positive self-affirmation have helped improve her skills.

Recently inspired by the Go movie "Victory," and as a fan of the professional baseball team Hanwha, Lee Ji-hyun is now enjoying her journey as she aims for a new dream of conquering international competitions beyond Korea.

This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.

공지·정정

