News 9

36% of women experience violence

입력 2025.04.25 (02:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been reported that one in three women in the country has experienced violence.

The perpetrators were mainly ex-partners or spouses, and particularly, incidents of stalking are on the rise.

The government has decided to strengthen protective measures for women who are victims of violence.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

The so-called 'Busan kick incident' involved the indiscriminate assault of a woman in her 20s returning home.

The perpetrator received a 20-year prison sentence, but the victim has been suffering from stalking by a secondary perpetrator.

The fear in daily life continues to persist.

['Busan kick incident' victim: "I bought a bulletproof vest worth 1 million won, and after that (the secondary victimization) I turned off notifications (on social media) and became scared that such a person might be next to me…."]

According to the government's survey on violence against women, 36.1% of women have experienced violence at least once.

This means one in three women.

In particular, sexual violence was the most common, with high rates of emotional and physical violence as well.

By age group, the incidents were concentrated among those in their 20s and 30s, with stalking victims being overwhelmingly in their 20s.

['Busan kick incident' victim: "Once the trial is over, the victim suddenly becomes a third party. It feels like they are being neglected. In fact, for victims, what happens after the trial is the most important."]

The primary perpetrators of violence against women were ex-partners or spouses.

Violence occurring in such intimate relationships has increased compared to three years ago.

The government believes that continuous protection for women who are victims of violence is necessary.

[Cho Yong-soo/Director of the Women's Rights Promotion Bureau,Ministry of Gender Equality and Family: "We plan to strengthen safety measures such as monitoring once a week within 30 days after reporting a stalking incident in a dating relationship, installing intelligent CCTV, and providing private security support."]

The introduction of a protection order system, allowing victims to directly request protective measures from the court, is also being considered.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 36% of women experience violence
    • 입력 2025-04-25 02:01:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been reported that one in three women in the country has experienced violence.

The perpetrators were mainly ex-partners or spouses, and particularly, incidents of stalking are on the rise.

The government has decided to strengthen protective measures for women who are victims of violence.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

The so-called 'Busan kick incident' involved the indiscriminate assault of a woman in her 20s returning home.

The perpetrator received a 20-year prison sentence, but the victim has been suffering from stalking by a secondary perpetrator.

The fear in daily life continues to persist.

['Busan kick incident' victim: "I bought a bulletproof vest worth 1 million won, and after that (the secondary victimization) I turned off notifications (on social media) and became scared that such a person might be next to me…."]

According to the government's survey on violence against women, 36.1% of women have experienced violence at least once.

This means one in three women.

In particular, sexual violence was the most common, with high rates of emotional and physical violence as well.

By age group, the incidents were concentrated among those in their 20s and 30s, with stalking victims being overwhelmingly in their 20s.

['Busan kick incident' victim: "Once the trial is over, the victim suddenly becomes a third party. It feels like they are being neglected. In fact, for victims, what happens after the trial is the most important."]

The primary perpetrators of violence against women were ex-partners or spouses.

Violence occurring in such intimate relationships has increased compared to three years ago.

The government believes that continuous protection for women who are victims of violence is necessary.

[Cho Yong-soo/Director of the Women's Rights Promotion Bureau,Ministry of Gender Equality and Family: "We plan to strengthen safety measures such as monitoring once a week within 30 days after reporting a stalking incident in a dating relationship, installing intelligent CCTV, and providing private security support."]

The introduction of a protection order system, allowing victims to directly request protective measures from the court, is also being considered.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 고위급 관세 협의 종료…이 시각 워싱턴

한미 고위급 관세 협의 종료…이 시각 워싱턴
민주당 후보들, 호남 민심 잡기 경쟁…“경제 부흥” “5·18 정신 헌법에”

민주당 후보들, 호남 민심 잡기 경쟁…“경제 부흥” “5·18 정신 헌법에”
김문수vs한동훈, 안철수vs김문수…계엄·탄핵 격돌

김문수vs한동훈, 안철수vs김문수…계엄·탄핵 격돌
‘이재명 재판’ 이틀 만에 ‘2차 심리’…6-3-“3” 지켜질까

‘이재명 재판’ 이틀 만에 ‘2차 심리’…6-3-“3” 지켜질까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.