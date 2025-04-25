36% of women experience violence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been reported that one in three women in the country has experienced violence.



The perpetrators were mainly ex-partners or spouses, and particularly, incidents of stalking are on the rise.



The government has decided to strengthen protective measures for women who are victims of violence.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



The so-called 'Busan kick incident' involved the indiscriminate assault of a woman in her 20s returning home.



The perpetrator received a 20-year prison sentence, but the victim has been suffering from stalking by a secondary perpetrator.



The fear in daily life continues to persist.



['Busan kick incident' victim: "I bought a bulletproof vest worth 1 million won, and after that (the secondary victimization) I turned off notifications (on social media) and became scared that such a person might be next to me…."]



According to the government's survey on violence against women, 36.1% of women have experienced violence at least once.



This means one in three women.



In particular, sexual violence was the most common, with high rates of emotional and physical violence as well.



By age group, the incidents were concentrated among those in their 20s and 30s, with stalking victims being overwhelmingly in their 20s.



['Busan kick incident' victim: "Once the trial is over, the victim suddenly becomes a third party. It feels like they are being neglected. In fact, for victims, what happens after the trial is the most important."]



The primary perpetrators of violence against women were ex-partners or spouses.



Violence occurring in such intimate relationships has increased compared to three years ago.



The government believes that continuous protection for women who are victims of violence is necessary.



[Cho Yong-soo/Director of the Women's Rights Promotion Bureau,Ministry of Gender Equality and Family: "We plan to strengthen safety measures such as monitoring once a week within 30 days after reporting a stalking incident in a dating relationship, installing intelligent CCTV, and providing private security support."]



The introduction of a protection order system, allowing victims to directly request protective measures from the court, is also being considered.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



