Knife attack suspect arrested

[Anchor]



The suspect in the supermarket murder case that occurred in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul has been arrested.



The police are investigating the motive for the crime, but it is reported that the suspect's statements keep changing.



Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.



[Report]



A man in his 30s, referred to as A, caused a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, resulting in one death.



The court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns of flight risk.



Upon arriving at the court for the warrant review, the man said, "I am sorry to the victim."



[A/ Stabbing suspect/ voice altered: "(Aren't you going to apologize?) I am sorry. (Who are you sorry to?) To the victim."]



He also stated, "I will never do this again" and "It was not a premeditated crime."



The warrant review lasted about 40 minutes, during which he reportedly acknowledged his crime while expressing regret to the victim in court.



However, the reason behind his actions and the motive for the crime remain unconfirmed.



The police explained, "From the investigation to the warrant review, the suspect's statements have been inconsistent and keep changing."



Additionally, the content of A's call to 112 immediately after the crime has been released.



He abruptly asked, "Can't you track my location?" and stated, "I stabbed two people in the supermarket," then rambled on, saying, "Both are women" and "This is a hospital."



Since a detention warrant has been issued, the police plan to examine the suspect for any mental health issues and drug use.



Meanwhile, citizens have been visiting the supermarket where the incident occurred to pay tribute to the victim.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



