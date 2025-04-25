News 9

Knife attack suspect arrested

입력 2025.04.25 (02:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The suspect in the supermarket murder case that occurred in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul has been arrested.

The police are investigating the motive for the crime, but it is reported that the suspect's statements keep changing.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.

[Report]

A man in his 30s, referred to as A, caused a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, resulting in one death.

The court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns of flight risk.

Upon arriving at the court for the warrant review, the man said, "I am sorry to the victim."

[A/ Stabbing suspect/ voice altered: "(Aren't you going to apologize?) I am sorry. (Who are you sorry to?) To the victim."]

He also stated, "I will never do this again" and "It was not a premeditated crime."

The warrant review lasted about 40 minutes, during which he reportedly acknowledged his crime while expressing regret to the victim in court.

However, the reason behind his actions and the motive for the crime remain unconfirmed.

The police explained, "From the investigation to the warrant review, the suspect's statements have been inconsistent and keep changing."

Additionally, the content of A's call to 112 immediately after the crime has been released.

He abruptly asked, "Can't you track my location?" and stated, "I stabbed two people in the supermarket," then rambled on, saying, "Both are women" and "This is a hospital."

Since a detention warrant has been issued, the police plan to examine the suspect for any mental health issues and drug use.

Meanwhile, citizens have been visiting the supermarket where the incident occurred to pay tribute to the victim.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Knife attack suspect arrested
    • 입력 2025-04-25 02:01:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The suspect in the supermarket murder case that occurred in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul has been arrested.

The police are investigating the motive for the crime, but it is reported that the suspect's statements keep changing.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.

[Report]

A man in his 30s, referred to as A, caused a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, resulting in one death.

The court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns of flight risk.

Upon arriving at the court for the warrant review, the man said, "I am sorry to the victim."

[A/ Stabbing suspect/ voice altered: "(Aren't you going to apologize?) I am sorry. (Who are you sorry to?) To the victim."]

He also stated, "I will never do this again" and "It was not a premeditated crime."

The warrant review lasted about 40 minutes, during which he reportedly acknowledged his crime while expressing regret to the victim in court.

However, the reason behind his actions and the motive for the crime remain unconfirmed.

The police explained, "From the investigation to the warrant review, the suspect's statements have been inconsistent and keep changing."

Additionally, the content of A's call to 112 immediately after the crime has been released.

He abruptly asked, "Can't you track my location?" and stated, "I stabbed two people in the supermarket," then rambled on, saying, "Both are women" and "This is a hospital."

Since a detention warrant has been issued, the police plan to examine the suspect for any mental health issues and drug use.

Meanwhile, citizens have been visiting the supermarket where the incident occurred to pay tribute to the victim.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.
최민영
최민영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 고위급 관세 협의 종료…이 시각 워싱턴

한미 고위급 관세 협의 종료…이 시각 워싱턴
민주당 후보들, 호남 민심 잡기 경쟁…“경제 부흥” “5·18 정신 헌법에”

민주당 후보들, 호남 민심 잡기 경쟁…“경제 부흥” “5·18 정신 헌법에”
김문수vs한동훈, 안철수vs김문수…계엄·탄핵 격돌

김문수vs한동훈, 안철수vs김문수…계엄·탄핵 격돌
‘이재명 재판’ 이틀 만에 ‘2차 심리’…6-3-“3” 지켜질까

‘이재명 재판’ 이틀 만에 ‘2차 심리’…6-3-“3” 지켜질까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.