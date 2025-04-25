China suggests on-site inspection

동영상 고정 취소

Chinese and South Korean authorities held a meeting in Seoul yesterday (Apr. 23) regarding the unauthorized structures installed by China in the Yellow Sea.



The South Korean government demanded the relocation of the structures outside the provisional measures area in the Yellow Sea, while the Chinese side suggested conducting a site investigation instead, claiming the structures are aquaculture facilities.



For the first time, officials from South Korea and China sat down to discuss marine cooperation. The South Korean government demanded the relocation of three structures unilaterally installed by China within the Provisional Maritime Zone (PMZ) in the Yellow Sea, stating that if this does not happen, it may take proportional responses.



[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "We conveyed the government's deep concerns and emphasized that our legitimate and lawful maritime rights should not be infringed upon."]



The Chinese side insisted that the facilities are purely aquaculture facilities and unrelated to territorial claims, but expressed reluctance to relocate, citing investments made by private companies.



They then suggested that we come to the site to verify the situation ourselves.



In February, operators blocked our survey vessel's activities, but this time, the Chinese government is willing to arrange the investigation directly.



The South Korean government is reported to be cautious about the investigation proposed by China.



The issue is not whether it is an aquaculture facility, but rather China's intention to expand its influence by installing facilities within the PMZ. Agreeing to the investigation could imply support for China's claim that "if it is an aquaculture facility, there is no problem."



However, the government believes that China will not install additional facilities for the time being.



Initially, it was reported that China planned to increase the number of aquaculture facilities to 12.



Both countries agreed to continue discussions through the newly established "Marine Order Subcommittee," sharing a common understanding that this issue should not become an obstacle to the development of South Korea-China relations.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



