News 9

Mourners pay respects in Vatican

입력 2025.04.25 (02:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

An endless line of mourners visit St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, where Pope Francis is laid to rest.

We connect live to the Vatican today.

Reporter Ahn Da-young, the line of mourners behind you is really long.

What is the situation like for the mourners?

[Report]

I am at the entrance of St. Peter's Square, and there is a line stretching over 2 kilometers to the basilica where the Pope is laid to rest.

It rained for a while this morning, but mourners stood in line for more than three hours, even in the rain.

Unlike in the past, Pope Francis's casket is not placed on a high platform but is laid at a low angle on the floor, allowing mourners to pay their respects.

This reflects the Pope's belief in being a shepherd in a lowly position.

As the crowd gathered to meet the Pope, the mourning hours, which were supposed to end at midnight last night, continued until early this morning, and the doors of the basilica reopened again from the morning.

Mourners are remembering Pope Francis in their own ways and hoping that his legacy will continue.

We listened to their voices.

The first place Pope Francis visited outside the Vatican after his inauguration was Lampedusa.

It is known as a "graveyard for refugees" due to the frequent sinking of boats carrying refugees heading to Europe.

The Pope appealed for attention to refugees, asking, "Who will weep with them?"

[Sister Liberiancha: "He was like a brother and a father. He treated everyone equally."]

Clergy remember him as the most human Pope.

[Jeong Yeon-jeong/Director of the Korean Theological Institute at the Vatican: "I knelt down to greet him, and at that moment, I felt that the Pope felt a bit awkward. He didn't want formality..."]

Those who bid farewell to him hope that Pope Francis's legacy will continue.

In a time of conflict and extreme opposition, they look forward to a new Pope who will nurture the seeds of peace and harmony that Francis has sown.

[Paola/Mourner: "I hope the next Pope can show continuity and humility like Pope Francis. A Pope for a united world."]

Many hope that the new Pope will be someone who lowers himself and stands by the marginalized and the poor, like Francis.

[Maria Rosaria/Nun: "I believe and pray that the new Pope will be like Pope Francis, someone for everyone."]

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in the Vatican.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Mourners pay respects in Vatican
    • 입력 2025-04-25 02:12:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

An endless line of mourners visit St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, where Pope Francis is laid to rest.

We connect live to the Vatican today.

Reporter Ahn Da-young, the line of mourners behind you is really long.

What is the situation like for the mourners?

[Report]

I am at the entrance of St. Peter's Square, and there is a line stretching over 2 kilometers to the basilica where the Pope is laid to rest.

It rained for a while this morning, but mourners stood in line for more than three hours, even in the rain.

Unlike in the past, Pope Francis's casket is not placed on a high platform but is laid at a low angle on the floor, allowing mourners to pay their respects.

This reflects the Pope's belief in being a shepherd in a lowly position.

As the crowd gathered to meet the Pope, the mourning hours, which were supposed to end at midnight last night, continued until early this morning, and the doors of the basilica reopened again from the morning.

Mourners are remembering Pope Francis in their own ways and hoping that his legacy will continue.

We listened to their voices.

The first place Pope Francis visited outside the Vatican after his inauguration was Lampedusa.

It is known as a "graveyard for refugees" due to the frequent sinking of boats carrying refugees heading to Europe.

The Pope appealed for attention to refugees, asking, "Who will weep with them?"

[Sister Liberiancha: "He was like a brother and a father. He treated everyone equally."]

Clergy remember him as the most human Pope.

[Jeong Yeon-jeong/Director of the Korean Theological Institute at the Vatican: "I knelt down to greet him, and at that moment, I felt that the Pope felt a bit awkward. He didn't want formality..."]

Those who bid farewell to him hope that Pope Francis's legacy will continue.

In a time of conflict and extreme opposition, they look forward to a new Pope who will nurture the seeds of peace and harmony that Francis has sown.

[Paola/Mourner: "I hope the next Pope can show continuity and humility like Pope Francis. A Pope for a united world."]

Many hope that the new Pope will be someone who lowers himself and stands by the marginalized and the poor, like Francis.

[Maria Rosaria/Nun: "I believe and pray that the new Pope will be like Pope Francis, someone for everyone."]

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in the Vatican.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 고위급 관세 협의 종료…이 시각 워싱턴

한미 고위급 관세 협의 종료…이 시각 워싱턴
민주당 후보들, 호남 민심 잡기 경쟁…“경제 부흥” “5·18 정신 헌법에”

민주당 후보들, 호남 민심 잡기 경쟁…“경제 부흥” “5·18 정신 헌법에”
김문수vs한동훈, 안철수vs김문수…계엄·탄핵 격돌

김문수vs한동훈, 안철수vs김문수…계엄·탄핵 격돌
‘이재명 재판’ 이틀 만에 ‘2차 심리’…6-3-“3” 지켜질까

‘이재명 재판’ 이틀 만에 ‘2차 심리’…6-3-“3” 지켜질까
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.