Mourners pay respects in Vatican

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An endless line of mourners visit St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, where Pope Francis is laid to rest.



We connect live to the Vatican today.



Reporter Ahn Da-young, the line of mourners behind you is really long.



What is the situation like for the mourners?



[Report]



I am at the entrance of St. Peter's Square, and there is a line stretching over 2 kilometers to the basilica where the Pope is laid to rest.



It rained for a while this morning, but mourners stood in line for more than three hours, even in the rain.



Unlike in the past, Pope Francis's casket is not placed on a high platform but is laid at a low angle on the floor, allowing mourners to pay their respects.



This reflects the Pope's belief in being a shepherd in a lowly position.



As the crowd gathered to meet the Pope, the mourning hours, which were supposed to end at midnight last night, continued until early this morning, and the doors of the basilica reopened again from the morning.



Mourners are remembering Pope Francis in their own ways and hoping that his legacy will continue.



We listened to their voices.



The first place Pope Francis visited outside the Vatican after his inauguration was Lampedusa.



It is known as a "graveyard for refugees" due to the frequent sinking of boats carrying refugees heading to Europe.



The Pope appealed for attention to refugees, asking, "Who will weep with them?"



[Sister Liberiancha: "He was like a brother and a father. He treated everyone equally."]



Clergy remember him as the most human Pope.



[Jeong Yeon-jeong/Director of the Korean Theological Institute at the Vatican: "I knelt down to greet him, and at that moment, I felt that the Pope felt a bit awkward. He didn't want formality..."]



Those who bid farewell to him hope that Pope Francis's legacy will continue.



In a time of conflict and extreme opposition, they look forward to a new Pope who will nurture the seeds of peace and harmony that Francis has sown.



[Paola/Mourner: "I hope the next Pope can show continuity and humility like Pope Francis. A Pope for a united world."]



Many hope that the new Pope will be someone who lowers himself and stands by the marginalized and the poor, like Francis.



[Maria Rosaria/Nun: "I believe and pray that the new Pope will be like Pope Francis, someone for everyone."]



This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in the Vatican.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!