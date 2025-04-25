Badminton legend and queen unite
입력 2025.04.25 (02:42)
[Anchor]
The legendary coach of Korean badminton, Park Joo-bong, has departed for China to win his first international tournament since taking office, the World Mixed Team Championships.
Shuttlecock queen Ahn Se-young also expressed her warmth, saying, "It is an honor to be with the god of badminton."
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
After a long time, Coach Park Joo-bong, wearing the Taegeuk mark, engages in casual conversations with the players.
With a strong leader back after a long hiatus, the atmosphere of the national team has become even brighter.
Coach Park Joo-bong led the Japanese national team for 20 years, leading to their first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Rio Olympics.
Returning to his homeland to serve has been his long-cherished wish.
[Park Joo-bong/Badminton National Team Coach: "If I miss this opportunity (to be a coach), I would feel that I worked hard as an athlete for Korean badminton, but that I would be quitting without fulfilling my role to my juniors..."]
Even for Coach Park Joo-bong, who is called a legend in badminton for winning the men's doubles gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Ahn Se-young's growth is surprising.
[Park Joo-bong/Badminton National Team Coach: "I believe that Ahn Se-young's era has begun. If her efforts for perfect play are supported, she could become a player who can win a gold medal at the next Olympics."]
Ahn Se-young, who has returned from injury, also feels reassured just by the presence of Coach Park Joo-bong.
[Ahn Se-young/Badminton National Team: "It is truly a great honor for me to be able to learn from someone like the god of badminton and to move forward together."]
With the combination of a legend and a queen, the badminton national team is aiming to defeat China and challenge for victory after eight years at this World Mixed Team Championships.
["Fighting!"]
This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.
