Badminton legend and queen unite

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The legendary coach of Korean badminton, Park Joo-bong, has departed for China to win his first international tournament since taking office, the World Mixed Team Championships.



Shuttlecock queen Ahn Se-young also expressed her warmth, saying, "It is an honor to be with the god of badminton."



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



After a long time, Coach Park Joo-bong, wearing the Taegeuk mark, engages in casual conversations with the players.



With a strong leader back after a long hiatus, the atmosphere of the national team has become even brighter.



Coach Park Joo-bong led the Japanese national team for 20 years, leading to their first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Rio Olympics.



Returning to his homeland to serve has been his long-cherished wish.



[Park Joo-bong/Badminton National Team Coach: "If I miss this opportunity (to be a coach), I would feel that I worked hard as an athlete for Korean badminton, but that I would be quitting without fulfilling my role to my juniors..."]



Even for Coach Park Joo-bong, who is called a legend in badminton for winning the men's doubles gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Ahn Se-young's growth is surprising.



[Park Joo-bong/Badminton National Team Coach: "I believe that Ahn Se-young's era has begun. If her efforts for perfect play are supported, she could become a player who can win a gold medal at the next Olympics."]



Ahn Se-young, who has returned from injury, also feels reassured just by the presence of Coach Park Joo-bong.



[Ahn Se-young/Badminton National Team: "It is truly a great honor for me to be able to learn from someone like the god of badminton and to move forward together."]



With the combination of a legend and a queen, the badminton national team is aiming to defeat China and challenge for victory after eight years at this World Mixed Team Championships.



["Fighting!"]



This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!