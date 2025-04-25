Car crashes into crowd in China

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In China, a vehicle crashed into a crowd in front of an elementary school, resulting in several casualties, including students.



Speculations are arising about whether this is a 'random act of violence,' but the Chinese authorities are being tight-lipped, and the specific cause of the incident has not been confirmed.



This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing.



[Report]



People are lying on the road, which has been left in disarray.



A child with a backpack moves, appearing to be in distress.



Some are working together to lift the vehicle to rescue those trapped underneath.



[Citizen: "Don't move! Don't move! Children, please don't move for now!"]



Around 5:45 PM local time on the 22nd, a vehicle crashed into a crowd in front of an elementary school in Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China.



Many people were passing by the school as school dismissal and rush hour overlapped, and were unable to escape.



While reports online suggest that there are over ten fatalities, the Chinese authorities and state media are reluctant to comment on the incident.



Much like a similar incident at the end of last year, there are speculations that this could be a 'random act of violence' by someone dissatisfied with society, but the authorities have not confirmed this.



There are also reports that posts containing videos and photos from the scene are being deleted without explanation.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!