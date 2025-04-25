Norazo's Jo Bin supports Gwangju FC

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jo Bin, the singer of the band Norazo, is well known as a passionate fan of the Gwangju professional football team.



He plans to join Gwangju's 'AFC Champions League Elite' Saudi Arabia expedition and contribute to their advancement to the semifinals with a cheer song he wrote himself.



Reporter Park Sun-woo met with him.



[Report]



[Norazo 'Superman', 'Curry': "Today, I run, run, run. I love hot curry. Gwangju, Gwangju, totally the best."]



Jo Bin of Norazo, who brought joy with his unique stage presence, stands out in every Gwangju match with his flashy outfits.



He started supporting Gwangju sparked by his friendship with team captain Lee Min-ki, and has now become such a passionate fan that he even creates and sings cheer songs.



[Gwangju FC ACLE cheer song 'My Son!': "My son! The path you take, I will hold your hand until the end and protect you forever."]



[Jo Bin/Gwangju FC Ambassador: "I feel like I am myself a billboard. Fans say, 'This is the outfit supporting Gwangju FC,' and Gwangju FC is becoming better known, and I am here with Gwangju FC."]



Jo Bin, who personally saw off the players at the airport, plans to join the team this weekend in Saudi Arabia to boost their spirits.



[Jo Bin/Singer/Band Norazo: "I will definitely go (to Saudi Arabia) and cheer loudly by their side. Always fighting! You know I'm cheering, right? Coach, see you soon."]



Like Jo Bin's wish, commentator Lee Young-pyo also predicts that Gwangju, under strong pressure, could create another miracle.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "When Gwangju applies pressure, we will see if Al Hilal can break out from the back, and how Gwangju will respond and what the results will be."]



A battle of David and Goliath. Football fans, including Jo Bin, hope that Gwangju will uphold the pride of the K League.



[Jo Bin cheering: "My love Gwangju! You can do it Gwangju!"]



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



