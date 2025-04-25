News 9

'Sea Pass' promotes ferry tourism

[Anchor]

These days, the number of tourists visiting the Incheon coastal islands has significantly increased.

The 'Sea Pass' program, which offers substantial discounts on passenger ferry fares starting this year, is gaining popularity.

Some routes are fully booked, and special ferry routes are being launched.

Park Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

At Incheon Coastal Terminal, it takes 3 hours and 40 minutes by high-speed ferry to reach Baengnyeongdo, the northernmost point of the West Sea, which is bustling with tourists.

It boasts breathtaking natural scenery that is so unique it has been designated as a national geological park.

[Yoon Young-mi, Lee Da-in, Jeong Soon-bok, Lee Kyung-ae / Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "If the weather is nice, we want to see the stars in the night sky, and we heard the raw fish restaurants and guesthouses are great, so we came here, and we are really looking forward to today."]

The 'Dumujin', surrounded by peculiar rock formations, is considered the highlight of Baengnyeongdo.

The scenic beauty, known as the 'Haegeumgang of the West Sea', naturally evokes admiration.

[Jeong Soon-ok / Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "The scenery is so beautiful. It feels like anyone who comes here is blessed."]

The number of visitors to the Incheon coastal islands, including Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo, is the highest it has been in the last decade.

This is due to the 'Incheon i-Sea Pass' program, which charges Incheon citizens only 1,500 won and offers a 70% discount to residents from other regions.

The ferry seats for the Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo routes are sold out on weekends, and additional special vessels are being deployed.

[Kim Mi-ri / Goryeo High-Speed Ferry Co., Ltd. employee: "The regular 8:30 ferry, the Pride, has sold out both standard and premium seats, so we added the Prince ferry, but there are not many seats left on that either."]

As the number of tourists increases, the local economy, including restaurants and lodging, is also thriving.

[Park In-deok / Baengnyeongdo 00 Restaurant: "The number of customers has increased a lot, so our sales have also increased, which is great."]

Following the 'Sea Pass', Incheon City plans to promote island tourism as a customized wellness experience, focusing on relaxation, healing, ecology, and camping.

This is KBS News, Park Jae-woo reporting.

  • ‘Sea Pass’ promotes ferry tourism
    • 입력 2025-04-25 02:42:19
    • 수정2025-04-25 02:49:48
    News 9
