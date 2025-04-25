News 9

Fined for COVID assembly violation

입력 2025.04.25 (02:42)

[Anchor]

Former Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo has been fined for attending a worship service at Sarang Jeil Church despite a gathering ban order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, since it is a fine, it will not affect Kim's candidacy in the presidential election.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the story.

[Report]

In 2020, when COVID-19 was spreading, former Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo was prosecuted for insisting on attending a worship service at Sarang Jeil Church led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.

[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor/2020: "Is there any country in the world that completely bans worship services in the name of preventing COVID? If there is, I will accept it."]

The Supreme Court's first division confirmed the original ruling that sentenced former Minister Kim to a fine of 2.5 million won for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.

Ten others, including an associate pastor and church members who were also prosecuted, have also had their fines confirmed.

Former Minister Kim was charged with attending worship services three times between March and April 2020, despite the administrative order banning gatherings issued by the Seoul city government.

The first trial court acquitted him, stating that the Seoul city's ban on in-person worship excessively infringed on the basic rights of citizens. But the second trial interpreted that the principle of minimal infringement was not violated, thus imposing fines on former Minister Kim and others who did not comply.

Former Minister Kim and others appealed the second trial's ruling, but the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, stating that "there was no misunderstanding of the legal principles regarding the guilty part of the original ruling."

However, under the Public Official Election Act, the right to run for office is only restricted if a sentence of imprisonment or higher is confirmed in a general criminal case, so the fine imposed on former Minister Kim will not hinder his presidential candidacy.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

