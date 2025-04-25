[News Today] Korea-U.S. push for July package deal

[LEAD]

The first round of two plus two trade talks between South Korea and the United States took place in Washington. As it was their first meeting, the talks took on an exploratory tone. The two sides agreed to pursue a package deal aimed at eliminating recipricol tariffs by July. Sensitive issues, including defense cost-sharing, were left off the table.



[REPORT]

In the first round of two plus two trade talks with the U.S., the South Korean government said the two sides agreed to push for a package agreement aimed at removing U.S. tariffs.



A deal will be sought before July 8 when the pause on U.S. reciprocal tariffs ends.



Under the plan, the two sides will hold discussions focused on four areas - tariffs and non-tariff measures, economic security, investment cooperation and exchange rate policy.



The two sides are also known to have reached considerable consensus in cooperation in shipbuilding, an area of keen interest for the U.S.



The government also noted the issue of defense cost-sharing was not mentioned at all in the latest talks.



Revising the bilateral free trade agreement and expanding U.S. beef imports were not discussed.



This was likely due to the duration of the negotiation which lasted around an hour and the nature of the first negotiation being more explorative.



The government however drew a line against clinching any hasty agreement stressing the talks marked a starting point to set a basic framework.



Choi Sang-mok / Deputy PM, Minister of Economy and Finance

We asked for U.S. understanding of the need to consider various factors in future talks such as Korea's political schedule, domestic trade laws, and the need for cooperation with the National Assembly.



Meanwhile the U.S. appears satisfied with the outcome calling it very successful.



It said that South Korea came with their A game and that talks may be moving faster than expected.



Scott Bessent / U.S. Treasury Secretary

We will be talking technical terms as early as next week as we reach an agreement on understanding as soon as next week. So the South Koreans came early. They came with their A game, and we will see if they follow through on that.



Meanwhile a speculated surprise appearance by President Donald Trump during the negotiations did not happen.



Pundits suspect a broader agreement between the two sides is likely to take place between the Trump administration and a new government that will take office in Korea following the June 3rd presidential election.