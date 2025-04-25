News Today

[News Today] Korea's 1Q growth falls under 0%

입력 2025.04.25 (15:50) 수정 2025.04.25 (15:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Korea's latest economic report card is out for the first quarter. The figure shows negative growth, even before the impact of U.S. tariffs kicked in.

[REPORT]
-0.2%. That's Korea's economic growth rate in the first quarter.

The rate has dipped into the minus range again after just three quarters.

Korea had rebounded soon from the minus range even during the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis.

But this time the nation's growth rate has registered under 0.1% for four straight quarters.

Such a serious economic slump has never been recorded in Korea's modern history.

Recovery is slow and recession drags on.

Export pushed up the growth rate by 0.3% point.

This is the result of imports shrinking more than exports.

But domestic demand which includes consumption and investment ate away at the growth rate by 0.6% point.

Lee Dong-won / Economic Statistics Dept., Bank of Korea
It isn't a case of an outside shock causing a crisis, but rather sluggish local demand. The biggest slump is seen in construction investment.

The problem is what lies ahead.

Domestic demand will recover somewhat as political uncertainties subside, but the export sector could struggle even more due to the Trump administration's tariffs.

Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea (CNBC interview)
Now it seems to be settling down, but, on the other hand, we're seeing a rising uncertainty in the global market.

The Bank of Korea admitted recently that it had to substantially lower this year's growth rate of 1.5% which the central bank had announced two months earlier.

Following the International Monetary Fund, global investment banks adjusted this year's growth rate projections for Korea to under 1% like JP Morgan's outlook of 0.5%.

Subsequently, the BOK is now more likely to lower the benchmark interest rate come next month.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Korea's 1Q growth falls under 0%
    • 입력 2025-04-25 15:50:44
    • 수정2025-04-25 15:51:08
    News Today

[LEAD]
Korea's latest economic report card is out for the first quarter. The figure shows negative growth, even before the impact of U.S. tariffs kicked in.

[REPORT]
-0.2%. That's Korea's economic growth rate in the first quarter.

The rate has dipped into the minus range again after just three quarters.

Korea had rebounded soon from the minus range even during the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis.

But this time the nation's growth rate has registered under 0.1% for four straight quarters.

Such a serious economic slump has never been recorded in Korea's modern history.

Recovery is slow and recession drags on.

Export pushed up the growth rate by 0.3% point.

This is the result of imports shrinking more than exports.

But domestic demand which includes consumption and investment ate away at the growth rate by 0.6% point.

Lee Dong-won / Economic Statistics Dept., Bank of Korea
It isn't a case of an outside shock causing a crisis, but rather sluggish local demand. The biggest slump is seen in construction investment.

The problem is what lies ahead.

Domestic demand will recover somewhat as political uncertainties subside, but the export sector could struggle even more due to the Trump administration's tariffs.

Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea (CNBC interview)
Now it seems to be settling down, but, on the other hand, we're seeing a rising uncertainty in the global market.

The Bank of Korea admitted recently that it had to substantially lower this year's growth rate of 1.5% which the central bank had announced two months earlier.

Following the International Monetary Fund, global investment banks adjusted this year's growth rate projections for Korea to under 1% like JP Morgan's outlook of 0.5%.

Subsequently, the BOK is now more likely to lower the benchmark interest rate come next month.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘음주 뺑소니’ 가수 김호중 2심도 징역<br> 2년 6개월 선고

‘음주 뺑소니’ 가수 김호중 2심도 징역 2년 6개월 선고
“자동차 급하다 설명”…<br>조선·에너지 협력 타진

“자동차 급하다 설명”…조선·에너지 협력 타진
SK텔레콤 “28일부터 유심 <br>‘무상 교체’…해킹 피해는 없어”

SK텔레콤 “28일부터 유심 ‘무상 교체’…해킹 피해는 없어”
민주당, 경선 마지막 TV토론…국민의힘, 맞수 토론 2일차

민주당, 경선 마지막 TV토론…국민의힘, 맞수 토론 2일차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.