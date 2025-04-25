[News Today] Korea's 1Q growth falls under 0%
입력 2025.04.25 (15:50) 수정 2025.04.25 (15:51)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Korea's latest economic report card is out for the first quarter. The figure shows negative growth, even before the impact of U.S. tariffs kicked in.
[REPORT]
-0.2%. That's Korea's economic growth rate in the first quarter.
The rate has dipped into the minus range again after just three quarters.
Korea had rebounded soon from the minus range even during the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis.
But this time the nation's growth rate has registered under 0.1% for four straight quarters.
Such a serious economic slump has never been recorded in Korea's modern history.
Recovery is slow and recession drags on.
Export pushed up the growth rate by 0.3% point.
This is the result of imports shrinking more than exports.
But domestic demand which includes consumption and investment ate away at the growth rate by 0.6% point.
Lee Dong-won / Economic Statistics Dept., Bank of Korea
It isn't a case of an outside shock causing a crisis, but rather sluggish local demand. The biggest slump is seen in construction investment.
The problem is what lies ahead.
Domestic demand will recover somewhat as political uncertainties subside, but the export sector could struggle even more due to the Trump administration's tariffs.
Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea (CNBC interview)
Now it seems to be settling down, but, on the other hand, we're seeing a rising uncertainty in the global market.
The Bank of Korea admitted recently that it had to substantially lower this year's growth rate of 1.5% which the central bank had announced two months earlier.
Following the International Monetary Fund, global investment banks adjusted this year's growth rate projections for Korea to under 1% like JP Morgan's outlook of 0.5%.
Subsequently, the BOK is now more likely to lower the benchmark interest rate come next month.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Korea's 1Q growth falls under 0%
-
- 입력 2025-04-25 15:50:44
- 수정2025-04-25 15:51:08
[LEAD]
Korea's latest economic report card is out for the first quarter. The figure shows negative growth, even before the impact of U.S. tariffs kicked in.
[REPORT]
-0.2%. That's Korea's economic growth rate in the first quarter.
The rate has dipped into the minus range again after just three quarters.
Korea had rebounded soon from the minus range even during the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis.
But this time the nation's growth rate has registered under 0.1% for four straight quarters.
Such a serious economic slump has never been recorded in Korea's modern history.
Recovery is slow and recession drags on.
Export pushed up the growth rate by 0.3% point.
This is the result of imports shrinking more than exports.
But domestic demand which includes consumption and investment ate away at the growth rate by 0.6% point.
Lee Dong-won / Economic Statistics Dept., Bank of Korea
It isn't a case of an outside shock causing a crisis, but rather sluggish local demand. The biggest slump is seen in construction investment.
The problem is what lies ahead.
Domestic demand will recover somewhat as political uncertainties subside, but the export sector could struggle even more due to the Trump administration's tariffs.
Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea (CNBC interview)
Now it seems to be settling down, but, on the other hand, we're seeing a rising uncertainty in the global market.
The Bank of Korea admitted recently that it had to substantially lower this year's growth rate of 1.5% which the central bank had announced two months earlier.
Following the International Monetary Fund, global investment banks adjusted this year's growth rate projections for Korea to under 1% like JP Morgan's outlook of 0.5%.
Subsequently, the BOK is now more likely to lower the benchmark interest rate come next month.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.