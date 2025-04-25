[News Today] Korea's 1Q growth falls under 0%

입력 2025-04-25 15:50:44 수정 2025-04-25 15:51:08 News Today





[LEAD]

Korea's latest economic report card is out for the first quarter. The figure shows negative growth, even before the impact of U.S. tariffs kicked in.



[REPORT]

-0.2%. That's Korea's economic growth rate in the first quarter.



The rate has dipped into the minus range again after just three quarters.



Korea had rebounded soon from the minus range even during the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis.



But this time the nation's growth rate has registered under 0.1% for four straight quarters.



Such a serious economic slump has never been recorded in Korea's modern history.



Recovery is slow and recession drags on.



Export pushed up the growth rate by 0.3% point.



This is the result of imports shrinking more than exports.



But domestic demand which includes consumption and investment ate away at the growth rate by 0.6% point.



Lee Dong-won / Economic Statistics Dept., Bank of Korea

It isn't a case of an outside shock causing a crisis, but rather sluggish local demand. The biggest slump is seen in construction investment.



The problem is what lies ahead.



Domestic demand will recover somewhat as political uncertainties subside, but the export sector could struggle even more due to the Trump administration's tariffs.



Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea (CNBC interview)

Now it seems to be settling down, but, on the other hand, we're seeing a rising uncertainty in the global market.



The Bank of Korea admitted recently that it had to substantially lower this year's growth rate of 1.5% which the central bank had announced two months earlier.



Following the International Monetary Fund, global investment banks adjusted this year's growth rate projections for Korea to under 1% like JP Morgan's outlook of 0.5%.



Subsequently, the BOK is now more likely to lower the benchmark interest rate come next month.