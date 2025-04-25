News Today

[News Today] DeepSeek to delete leaked data

입력 2025.04.25 (15:51) 수정 2025.04.25 (15:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Earlier this year, Chinese AI platform DeepSeek made headlines for its low-cost, high-performance capabilities. But controversy followed. Accusations of personal data leaks led to the app being banned in South Korea. Over the past two months, the government carried out an inspection into DeepSeek. What it found confirmed the growing concerns.

[REPORT]
An application market where smartphone apps can be downloaded.

ChatGPT is the best-selling free app on the list, but Chinese-made DeepSeek is nowhere to be seen.

The download of this app was suspended in February as DeepSeek was accused of leaking users' personal information.

After a two-month-long inspection, DeepSeek was found to have transferred user information to four businesses in China and the United States without user consent.

One of those companies was an affiliate of ByteDance, the operator of TikTok.

DeepSeek had sent this company the command words which users had entered into the AI chat window.

Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission recommended that DeepSeek immediately destroy the information sent overseas in this manner.

Nam Suk / Personal Information Protection Commission (Apr. 24)
We believe that when DeepSeek accepts and executes the correction order, they can make their own decisions. So, they seem ready to resume the services once the corrections are made.

DeepSeek has to notify the result of their corrective actions to the Korean government within 60 days.

The Chinese AI company is likely to execute the recommendation order and decide when to resume their services within this time frame.

Prof. Choi Kyoung-jin / Dept. of Law, Gachon Univ.
A warning message was clearly delivered to companies that they shouldn't ignore
the importance of 'data privacy' or protecting 'personal information'.

DeepSeek stressed that it did not and will not collect keystrokes.

Keystroke patterns or rhythms were counted among the excessively gathered items.

But it is uncertain how much of users' suspicion on DeepSeek can be dispelled with the non-binding correction recommendations.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] DeepSeek to delete leaked data
    • 입력 2025-04-25 15:51:33
    • 수정2025-04-25 15:51:50
    News Today

[LEAD]
Earlier this year, Chinese AI platform DeepSeek made headlines for its low-cost, high-performance capabilities. But controversy followed. Accusations of personal data leaks led to the app being banned in South Korea. Over the past two months, the government carried out an inspection into DeepSeek. What it found confirmed the growing concerns.

[REPORT]
An application market where smartphone apps can be downloaded.

ChatGPT is the best-selling free app on the list, but Chinese-made DeepSeek is nowhere to be seen.

The download of this app was suspended in February as DeepSeek was accused of leaking users' personal information.

After a two-month-long inspection, DeepSeek was found to have transferred user information to four businesses in China and the United States without user consent.

One of those companies was an affiliate of ByteDance, the operator of TikTok.

DeepSeek had sent this company the command words which users had entered into the AI chat window.

Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission recommended that DeepSeek immediately destroy the information sent overseas in this manner.

Nam Suk / Personal Information Protection Commission (Apr. 24)
We believe that when DeepSeek accepts and executes the correction order, they can make their own decisions. So, they seem ready to resume the services once the corrections are made.

DeepSeek has to notify the result of their corrective actions to the Korean government within 60 days.

The Chinese AI company is likely to execute the recommendation order and decide when to resume their services within this time frame.

Prof. Choi Kyoung-jin / Dept. of Law, Gachon Univ.
A warning message was clearly delivered to companies that they shouldn't ignore
the importance of 'data privacy' or protecting 'personal information'.

DeepSeek stressed that it did not and will not collect keystrokes.

Keystroke patterns or rhythms were counted among the excessively gathered items.

But it is uncertain how much of users' suspicion on DeepSeek can be dispelled with the non-binding correction recommendations.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘음주 뺑소니’ 가수 김호중 2심도 징역<br> 2년 6개월 선고

‘음주 뺑소니’ 가수 김호중 2심도 징역 2년 6개월 선고
“자동차 급하다 설명”…<br>조선·에너지 협력 타진

“자동차 급하다 설명”…조선·에너지 협력 타진
SK텔레콤 “28일부터 유심 <br>‘무상 교체’…해킹 피해는 없어”

SK텔레콤 “28일부터 유심 ‘무상 교체’…해킹 피해는 없어”
민주당, 경선 마지막 TV토론…국민의힘, 맞수 토론 2일차

민주당, 경선 마지막 TV토론…국민의힘, 맞수 토론 2일차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.