[News Today] DeepSeek to delete leaked data

입력 2025-04-25 15:51:33 수정 2025-04-25 15:51:50 News Today





[LEAD]

Earlier this year, Chinese AI platform DeepSeek made headlines for its low-cost, high-performance capabilities. But controversy followed. Accusations of personal data leaks led to the app being banned in South Korea. Over the past two months, the government carried out an inspection into DeepSeek. What it found confirmed the growing concerns.



[REPORT]

An application market where smartphone apps can be downloaded.



ChatGPT is the best-selling free app on the list, but Chinese-made DeepSeek is nowhere to be seen.



The download of this app was suspended in February as DeepSeek was accused of leaking users' personal information.



After a two-month-long inspection, DeepSeek was found to have transferred user information to four businesses in China and the United States without user consent.



One of those companies was an affiliate of ByteDance, the operator of TikTok.



DeepSeek had sent this company the command words which users had entered into the AI chat window.



Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission recommended that DeepSeek immediately destroy the information sent overseas in this manner.



Nam Suk / Personal Information Protection Commission (Apr. 24)

We believe that when DeepSeek accepts and executes the correction order, they can make their own decisions. So, they seem ready to resume the services once the corrections are made.



DeepSeek has to notify the result of their corrective actions to the Korean government within 60 days.



The Chinese AI company is likely to execute the recommendation order and decide when to resume their services within this time frame.



Prof. Choi Kyoung-jin / Dept. of Law, Gachon Univ.

A warning message was clearly delivered to companies that they shouldn't ignore

the importance of 'data privacy' or protecting 'personal information'.



DeepSeek stressed that it did not and will not collect keystrokes.



Keystroke patterns or rhythms were counted among the excessively gathered items.



But it is uncertain how much of users' suspicion on DeepSeek can be dispelled with the non-binding correction recommendations.