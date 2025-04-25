[News Today] 1 in 3 women experienced violence
[LEAD]
A government survey found one in three women in South Korea has experienced violence at least once. The perpetrators were most often ex-partners or spouses, with stalking cases in particular on the rise. The government plans to strengthen protection measures for women who have fallen victim to violence.
[REPORT]
The so-called "Busan roundhouse kick" assault on a woman in her 20s who was returning home.
The perpetrator has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars, but the victim was further harassed by a stalker.
She continues to deal with fear on a daily basis.
Victim of ’Busan roundhouse kick‘ assault /
I bought a stab-proof vest costing KRW 1 mn and turned off all social media notifications. I'm terrified someone like that could be near me.
A government survey on violence targeting women shows that 36.1% of women,
or one out of three, experienced violence at least once.
Sexual violence was the most widespread. The percentages of emotional and physical violence were also high.
Most of the victims were in their 20s and 30s. In case of stalking, a predominant number of victims were women in their 20s.
Victim of ’Busan roundhouse kick‘ assault /
Once a verdict is announced, the victim becomes a third party. It feels like neglect. What matters most is what happens after the trial.
The most common perpetrators in violence committed against women were ex-partners and spouses.
In fact, the survey shows that violence committed by someone within close vicinity and of intimate relationships has surged from three years ago.
The government believes women who have fallen victim to violence need continuous protection.
Cho Yong-soo / Ministry of Gender Equality and Family
We'll strengthen safety means with monitoring once a week within 30 days of stalking report, installing intelligent CCTVs and providing private security support.
Authorities are also considering introducing protection orders so that victims can personally request court-issued protection.
